विस चुनाव:घर-घर जाकर बैलेट पेपर से कराया मतदान

इसलामपुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र 174 के इसलामपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र में वृद्ध व दिव्यांग मतदाताओं को घर-घर जाकर बैलेट पेपर से मतदान करवाया जा रहा है। प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी चंदन कुमार ने बताया कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र के 284 मतदाताओं का बैलेट पेपर से मतदान करने की सहमति प्रदान की गयी है। 80 वर्ष से उपर के वृद्ध और दिव्यांग मतदाताओं का मतदान कराया जा रहा है। मतदान के लिए 21 सेक्टर पदाधिकारी के अलावा 68 मतदान केंद्र है। केंद्र को छोड़कर मतदान कर्मी द्वारा घर-घर जाकर मतदान कराया जा रहा है।

