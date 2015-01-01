पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:आठ जगहों पर लगा कैम्प, 525 लोगों की हुई जांच, सभी की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव

जगदीशपुर
  • खतरा अभी टला नहीं, संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर काफी जरूरी है मास्क

कोरोना संक्रमण के जांच का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। शुक्रवार को जगदीशपुर अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में जांच को लेकर कुल 8 जगहों पर कैम्प लगा। जगदीशपुर प्रखंड में 2 जगह, शाहपुर प्रखंड में 4 जगह और बिहिया प्रखंड में 2 जगहों पर आयोजित कैम्प में राहत व सुकून देने वाली रिपोर्ट सामने आयी। रैपिड एंटीजन मशीन से कुल 525 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी।

जांच में सभी लोग स्वस्थ पाए गये। जगदीशपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण का जांच शुक्रवार को भी जारी रहा। कुल 175 लोगों का रैपिड टेस्ट किया गया।रेफरल अस्पताल के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. विनोद प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि नगर के रेफरल अस्पताल और दुलौर स्थित अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में कुल 175 लोगों का रैपिड एंटीजन मशीन से जांच किया गया। इसमें सभी लोग स्वस्थ मिले।

शाहपुर प्रखंड में रेफरल अस्पताल, शाहपुर और प्रखंड के झौंवा, डुमरिया व गौरा गांव में जांच को लेकर कैम्प लगा। इस संबंध में रेफरल अस्पताल के चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. केपी महतो ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को रेफरल अस्पताल, शाहपुर और प्रखंड के झौंवा, डुमरिया व गौरा गांव में कैम्प लगाकर कुल 175 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। जांच में सभी 175 लोग स्वस्थ पाए गये।

वहीं बिहिया प्रखंड में शुक्रवार को कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच को लेकर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, बिहिया और नगर स्थित पीएनबी की बैंक शाखा परिसर में कैम्प का आयोजन किया गया। इस संबंध में सीएचसी, बिहिया के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. नंदकिशोर प्रसाद ने बताया कि अस्पताल में 75 लोगों का और पीएनबी की बैंक शाखा परिसर में 100 लोगों समेत कुल 175 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। जांच में सभी लोग स्वस्थ मिले। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है।

संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर चौकसी व सतर्कता के साथ-साथ ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच करने की आवश्यकता है। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि सभी लोग आवश्यक रूप से मास्क का उपयोग करें। साथ ही सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करे। नहीं तो थोड़ी सी भी लापरवाही संक्रमण के खतरे को बढ़ा सकती है।

