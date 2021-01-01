पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:मानव शृंखला को सफल बनाने को लेकर महागठबंधन ने की नुक्कड़ सभा

जगदीशपुर44 मिनट पहले
महागठबंधन के आह्वान महात्मा गांधी के शहादत दिवस पर शनिवार को विराट मानव श्रृंखला बनाने के कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने के लिए जगदीशपुर किला गेट समीप शुक्रवार को महागठबंधन के तत्वावधान में नुक्कड़ सभा हुई। इसका नेतृत्व भाकपा माले के केन्द्रीय कमेटी सदस्य राजू यादव ने की। जबकि संचालन आइसा प्रखंड अध्यक्ष शाहनवाज खान ने किया।

नुक्कड़ सभा को संबोधित करते हुए भाकपा माले के केन्द्रीय कमेटी सदस्य राजू यादव ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने खेती, किसानी व कृषि उपज को अंबानी-अडानी सरीखे कॉरपोरेट के हाथों नीलाम कर देश मे कंपनी राज कायम करने के लिए तीन कृषि कानून लायी है। इसकी वापसी के लिए देश मे लाखों किसान आंदोलन कर रहें है। लेकिन सरकार कान में तेल डाल कर सोई है।

नुक्कड़ सभा में उपस्थित राजद के प्रदेश महासचिव मनोज सिंह ने कहा कि बिहार में भाजपा-जदयू सरकार ने किसानों के साथ धोखा कर एपीएमसी कानून को 2006 में ही समाप्त कर दिया। इससे बिहार के किसानों में तंगहाली बढ़ी है, लेकिन सरकार को किसानों की तंगी से कोई मतलब नहीं है। बल्कि कानून बड़े-बड़े कॉरपोरेट को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए सरकार बना रही है।

कहा कि सरकार को कानून वापस लेना होगा, नहीं तो आंदोलन और तेज होगा। नुक्कड़ सभा में भाकपा माले के केन्द्रीय कमेटी सदस्य राजू यादव, राजद के प्रदेश महासचिव मनोज सिंह, राजद के प्रदेश सचिव गोरख यादव, गणेश कुशवाहा, विन्दानन्द जी, निरंजन केशरी, शिवप्रकाश रंजन, शाहनवाज खान, रौशन कुशवाहा, सुनील जी, राजद के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष भोला खान, अरुण यादव व महताब खान समेत अन्य शामिल रहे।

