सड़क हादसा:तेज रफ्तार वाहन ने दादी और पोती को रौंदा पोती की मौके पर ही मौत, दादी ने भी दम तोड़ा

जगदीशपुर3 घंटे पहले
पीरो-बिहिया स्टेट हाईवे पर जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मसाढ़ टोला के समीप मंगलवार की शाम एक तेज रफ्तार स्कार्पियो ने सड़क पार कर रही दादी व पोती को रौंद दिया। इस घटना में डेढ़ वर्षीय बच्ची की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी। जबकि इस घटना में गंभीर जख्मी बच्ची की दादी 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत बाद में इलाज के दौरान हो गयी।

मृत बच्ची का नाम करोनी कुमारी था, जो मसाढ़ टोला गांव निवासी धर्मेन्द्र राम की पुत्री थी। वहीं मृत बुजुर्ग महिला का नाम राजकुमारी देवी था, जो मसाढ़ टोला निवासी राजकुमार राम उर्फ खुरखुरी राम की पत्नी थी। बताया जाता है कि जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मसाढ़ टोला निवासी राजकुमारी देवी अपने डेढ़ वर्षीय पोती करोनी कुमारी को लेकर सड़क पार कर रही थी। तभी तेज रफ्तार से आ रहे स्कार्पियो ने दोनों को रौंद दिया।

इस घटना में पोती की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी। वहीं दादी गंभीर जख़्मी हो गयी। जब तक ग्रामीण कुछ समझ पाते तब तक अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर स्कार्पियो चालक गाड़ी लेकर भाग निकला। आनन-फानन में जख्मी बुजुर्ग महिला राजकुमारी देवी को इलाज के लिए दुलौर स्थित अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां प्राइमरी इलाज के बाद डॉक्टर ने सदर अस्पताल आरा रेफर कर दिया। इलाज के दौरान देर शाम जख्मी बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गयी।

मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर 2 घंटे तक जाम किया सड़क

टना के बाद लोगों में गुस्सा भड़क गया और लोग सड़क पर उतर आए। गुस्साए लोगों ने बांस-बल्ला लगाकर मसाढ़ टोला के समीप सड़क जाम कर दिया। सड़क जाम किए जाने से खलबली मच गयी और देखते ही देखते दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गयी।

गुस्साए लोग पीड़ित परिवार को मुआवजा देने और दोषी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग कर रहे थे। सड़क जाम की सूचना मिलते ही जगदीशपुर थाने की पुलिस और जगदीशपुर के अंचलाधिकारी जयराम प्रसाद सिंह घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। सीओ ने आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों को समझाने का काफी प्रयास किया। लेकिन आक्रोशित लोग मानने को तैयार नहीं हो रहे थे।

