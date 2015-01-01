पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-कर्म:प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा यज्ञ की जलभरी में जुटे सैकड़ों श्रद्धालु

जगदीशपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जगदीशपुर में आदर्श ग्राम महुरहीं में सात दिनों तक चलेगा भगवान भास्कर प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा यज्ञ

आदर्श ग्राम महुरहीं में सात दिनों तक चलने वाले भगवान भास्कर प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा यज्ञ की रविवार से जलभरी के साथ शुरुआत हो गई। यज्ञ स्थल से शुरू होकर श्रद्धालुओं का जत्था ढोल नगाड़ों एवं गाजे बाजे के साथ देवराढ़ नदी से जल लेकर वापस यज्ञ स्थल तक पहुंचा। श्रद्धालुओं के लिए स्थानीय छठ पूजा समिति द्वारा जलपान एवं शरबत की व्यवस्था की गई थी।

लगभग 5 किलोमीटर लंबी दूरी श्रद्धालुओं ने तय किया। जलभरी के पश्चात विधिवत पूजन कर यज्ञ का शुभारंभ किया गया। यज्ञ आयोजन समिति के सचिव अमित कुमार ने बताया कि रविवार 16 फरवरी से शुरू होकर भगवान भास्कर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा यज्ञ का समापन 22 फरवरी को भव्य भंडारे के साथ होगा। मंदिर में स्थापित करने के लिए जयपुर से भगवान भास्कर की मूर्ति मंगाई गई है।

जिसका 21 फरवरी को प्राण प्रतिष्ठा किया जाएगा। प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पश्चात अखंड हरिकीर्तन का भी आयोजन किया गया है। 23 फरवरी को शानदार दुगोला कार्यक्रम है। जिसमें कमलेश देहाती एवं रामाशंकर सिंह के बीच मुकाबला होगा। इन कार्यक्रमों को लेकर तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है।

मौके पर यज्ञ समिति के अध्यक्ष शंभूनाथ सिंह, बसौना पंचायत के मुखिया मुन्ना राम, पैक्स अध्यक्ष अमित कुमार, सरपंच जोगेश्वर राम, आनंद कुमार, गुरुशरण, पंचायत समिति सदस्य भैयालाल, मुन्ना यादव, धनगाई थाना के प्रभारी पवन कुमार, रामलायक, लाल बिहारी पासवान समेत अन्य थे।

