परेशानी:डॉक्टरों की कमी से जूझ रहा जगदीशपुर अस्पताल, 25 डाक्टरों के पद अब भी रिक्त

जगदीशपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 90 बेड वाले जगदीशपुर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में महज 50 बेड पर ही मिल पा रही है सुविधा

अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल, जगदीशपुर में चिकित्सीय सुविधाओं का घोर अभाव है। ऐसे में अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के लोगों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। पर्याप्त चिकित्सीय सुविधाओं व संसाधनों के कमी के चलते लोगों को आरा, पटना या अन्य जगहों पर इलाज के लिए जाने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। लिहाजा, स्वास्थ्य सेवा का समुचित लाभ नहीं मिलने से लोगों में नाराजगी है।

इस बड़े अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों के साथ-साथ मेडिकल स्टाफों की घोर कमी है। विभाग द्वारा समुचित मात्रा में दवाएं नहीं मिल पा रही है। ठंड के इस मौसम में अस्पताल में कफ सीरफ व सर्दी-खांसी की समुचित दवा नहीं मिल पा रही है। डॉक्टर इलाज के नाम पर सटीक दवाओं के बदले एंटीबायोटिक दवाओं से इलाज की खानापूर्ति कर रहे है। वर्ष 2010 में आरा मोहनिया नेेेशनल हाईवे-30 से सटे दुलौर स्थित अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के अस्तित्व में आने से अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के लोगों को समुचित व बेहतर चिकित्सा उपलब्ध होने की आस जगी थी। लोगों के मन में ऐसी उम्मीद जगी थी कि अब नजदीक में ही उनका बेहतर इलाज होगा और अन्यत्र जाकर इलाज कराने की झंझट से छुटकारा मिल जाएगा।

लेकिन अस्पताल की स्थिति को देखकर लोगों के आशाओं पर पानी फिरता नजर आ रहा है। आवश्यक चिकित्सीय सुविधाओं और विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों की कमी के कारण आज भी लोगों को इलाज के लिए निजी डॉक्टरों के शरण में जाना पड़ रहा है। यूं कहा जाए तो इस अस्पताल में नाम बड़े और दर्शन छोटे वाली कहावत चरितार्थ होती नजर आ रही है।

