प्रवचन:ज्यादा दिनों तक नहीं टिकता अनीति-उपद्रव से इकट्‌ठा किया गया धन: जीयर

जगदीशपुर5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

श्री लक्ष्मी प्रपन्न जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज ने मंगलवार को अपने प्रवचन में भक्ति व भजन के महत्व को बताया। साथ ही आत्मोद्धार के उपाय भी बताए। कहा कि माता देवहुति ने अपने पुत्र भगवान कपिलदेव जी से पूछा कि आत्मोद्धार कैसे हो सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि आत्मोद्धार का सबसे सरल व सहज उपाय यह है कि मन को जगत के साथ-साथ जगदीश में भी जोड़िए।

मन को केवल जगदीश में जोड़ना संभव नहीं है। उसी प्रकार से जगदीश में यदि संबंध जोड़ लेते हैं तो सही मायने में हमें जगत का संबंध पास कर लेगा। जगत का व्यवहार हमें पास कर देगा। अगर जगदीश से संबंध में पास नहीं करते हैं तो व्यवहार से जगत से पास होने के बाद भी फेल माने जाएंगे। इसलिए जगत की व्यवस्था में रहें। लेकिन जगदीश से संबंध जोड़ कर रहें।

कहीं किसी कारण से जाने-अनजाने में बुरी आदत जो हो तो उसको त्यागिए। हर पल व हर क्षण उसके जीवन का कार्य हमारा भजन बन जाएगा। श्रीमद्भागवत महापुराण में बताया गया है बंधन और मोक्ष का कारण मन है। यदि जगदीश में फंसा हुआ है तो मोक्ष है। यदि मन कहीं जगत में फंसा हुआ है तो बंधन है। मोक्ष का सरल व सहज साधन मन है। मन को अपने आप में दुनिया से समेट लिए तो ठीक है। यदि मन को दुनिया में लगा दिए तो कहीं न कहीं उलझन में फंसना जरूरी है।

सत्य ही नारायण है, नारायण ही सत्य है, नारायण से प्रेम जरूरी
जीयर स्वामी जी ने कहा कि भक्ति को पुष्ट करने के लिए 15 साधन बताया गया है। पहला यम नियम अादि का पालन करना। वाणी भी सत्य होना चाहिए, भोजन भी सत्य होना चाहिए, व्यवहार भी सत्य होना चाहिए। हमारी धारणा, ध्यान भी सत्य होना चाहिए, इसी का नाम सत्य है। क्योंकि नारायण ही सत्य हैं, सत्य ही नारायण हैं। अगर नारायण से हमारा प्रेम नहीं हुआ तो हमारे द्वारा जो सत्य बोला गया है सत्य बोलने पर भी उसका फल प्राप्त नहीं होगा।
प्रवचन में प्रसंगों को सुनकर काफी भावविभोर हो रहे भक्तगण
जगदीशपुर नगर के दयाराम पोखरा स्थित बहरसी मां काली मंदिर के परिसर में आयोजित श्री लक्ष्मीनारायण महायज्ञ में श्रद्धा व आस्था के बीच पूरा माहौल भक्तिमय बना है।श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ के बीच महायज्ञ स्थल की रौनक देखते ही बन रही है। महायज्ञ मंडप की परिक्रमा करने और पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए दूर-दूर के श्रद्धालु पहुँच रहे है। स्वामी जी के प्रवचन में विभिन्न प्रसंगों को सुनकर भक्तगण काफी भावविभोर हो रहे है। महायज्ञ आयोजन समिति की तरफ से सभी तरह की चाकचौबंद व्यवस्था की गयी है।

