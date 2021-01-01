पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म-कर्म:जलभरी के साथ श्री लक्ष्मीनारायण महायज्ञ शुरू, 2 किमी लंबी भव्य शोभायात्रा निकली

जगदीशपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऐतिहासिक नगरी जगदीशपुर शुक्रवार से धार्मिक नगरी का रंग लिया, माहौल भक्तिमय

ऐतिहासिक नगरी जगदीशपुर शुक्रवार से धार्मिक नगरी मेें सराबोर हो गया। नगर के दयाराम पोखरा स्थित बहरसी मां काली मंदिर के परिसर में शुक्रवार को जलभरी के साथ श्री लक्ष्मीनारायण महायज्ञ शुरू हुआ। श्री लक्ष्मी प्रपन्न जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज के सानिध्य में आयोजित सात दिवसीय श्री लक्ष्मीनारायण महायज्ञ के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को गाजे-बाजे, ढोल-ताशा-नगाड़े व हाथी-घोड़े-ऊंट केे काफिले केे साथ लगभग 2 किलोमीटर लंबी आकर्षक कलश शोभायात्रा निकाली गयी।

इसमें माथे पर कलश लेकर काफी संख्या में महिला-पुरूष श्रद्धालुओं ने पूरे श्रद्धा व आस्था के साथ भाग लिया। कलश यात्रा श्री जीयर स्वामी जी के शिष्य श्री बक्सर चरित्र वन समाधि स्थल के पीठाधीश्वर श्री अयोध्या नाथ स्वामी जी के सानिध्य में निकाली गयी। कलश यात्रा मेें शामिल श्रद्धालु महायज्ञ से चलकर शिवजी के पोखरा छठिया तालाब तक पहुंचे।

वहां से पवित्र जल लेकर पुन: महायज्ञ स्थल तक पहुंचे। श्री जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज के मीडिया प्रभारी अखिलेश बाबा ने बताया कि कलश यात्रा में जगदीशपुर और इसके आसपास के दर्जनों गांवों के काफी संख्या मेंं श्रद्धालुओं ने भाग लिया।
आज से शुरू होगा जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज का प्रवचन, श्रद्धालुओं में उत्साह

बहरसी मां काली मंदिर के जीर्णोद्धार के अवसर पर आयोजित श्री लक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ में 30 जनवरी को श्री जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज का आगमन होगा। महायज्ञ में श्री जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज का प्रवचन 30 जनवरी से शुरू होर आगामी 4 फरवरी तक होगा। वैसे पिछले 28 जनवरी से ही प्रवचन का कार्यक्रम चल रहा है। इसमें चरित्रवन बक्सर समाधि स्थल के पीठाधीश्वर श्री अयोध्या नाथ स्वामी जी और प्रयागराज व अयोध्या से आए श्री बैकुंठ नाथ स्वामी जी महाराज व मुक्तिनाथ स्वामी जी महाराज का प्रवचन का कार्यक्रम हो रहा है। अब जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज के प्रवचन को लेकर भक्तों में काफी उत्साह है।
महायज्ञ स्थल को सजाया गया
बहरसी मां काली मंदिर और महायज्ञ स्थल को काफी आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया है। जहां मनोरम छठा देखते ही बन रहा है। महायज्ञ आयोजन समिति की तरफ से सभी तरह की चाकचौबंद व्यवस्था की गयी है। आने-जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए रहने व खाने की उत्तम व्यवस्था की गयी है। गांव के आसपास के लोग काफी उत्साह के साथ महायज्ञ को सफल बनाने में जुटे है। यज्ञशाला मंडप, भोजनालय, बहरसी मां काली मंदिर की विधि व्यवस्था, निगरानी विभाग व पूजा-पाठ से संबंधित विभाग व अन्य कार्यों के जिम्मेवारी नामित लोगों को सौंपी गयी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser