उत्साह:खरीददारी को लेकर लोगों में दिखा जबरदस्त उत्साह, कोरोना के बावजूद जुटी बंपर भीड़

जगदीशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को भी जगदीशपुर के बाजारों में जबरदस्त रौनक दिखी। शुक्रवार की सुबह से ही लोगों की भीड़ खरीददारी को लेकर बाजारों में उमड़ पड़ी। विशेष तरीके से देखा जाए तो वर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकानों, मिट्टी से बने सामानों के साथ-साथ सर्राफा दुकानों पर खरीदारों की अच्छी खासी भीड़ नजर आयी।

शुक्रवार को सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक लोग खरीददारी करने में व्यस्त रहे। दीपावली पर्व के लिए खरीददारी को लेकर लोगों की उमड़ी भीड़ पूरी तरह बेपरवाह दिखी। बगैर चेहरे पर मास्क के लोग धक्का- मुक्की करते नजर आ रहे थे। वहीं मुख्य बाजार में खरीददारी को लेकर उमड़ी जबरदस्त भीड़ के बावजूद भी बेरोकटोक दो पहिया, तीन पहिया वाहनों समेत चारपहिया वाहनों के परिचालन चालू रहने से पूरे दिन लोगों को भीषण जाम से जूझना पड़ा।

वहीं इस दौरान स्थानीय प्रशासन बिल्कुल बेख़बर रही। गौरतलब हो कि धनतेरस व दीपावली की खरीददारी को लेकर उमड़ने वाली भीड़ को वाहनों के परिचालन से होने वाले परेशानियों से राहत के लिए नगर में इंट्री करने से रोकने के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा स्थानीय थाना के निकट बैरियर लगाया गया था। बावजूद इसके वाहन चालकों द्वारा भीड़ में परिचालन किए जाने से लोगों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा।

