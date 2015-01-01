पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:जगदीशपुर में ट्रक की चपेट में आने से दो युवकों की मौत

जगदीशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीरो-बिहिया स्टेट हाईवे पर टेड़की मोड़ के समीप घटी घटना, बाइकसवारों पर ही पलट गया ट्रक

पीरो-बिहिया स्टेट हाइवे पर जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के टेड़की मोड़ के समीप बुधवार की रात तेज रफ्तार ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बाइक पर सवार दो युवकों की मौत हो गयी। घटना के बाद खलबली मच गयी। मृत एक युवक का नाम अंकित उर्फ गोलू (21 वर्ष) था, जो पीरो प्रखंड के हाटपोखर (जितौरा) निवासी अशोक कुशवाहा के पुत्र थे।

वहीं दूसरे मृत युवक का नाम मनोज कुमार (22 वर्ष) था, जो हाटपोखर (जितौरा) निवासी विनोद कुमार सिंह के पुत्र थे। जानकारी के अनुसार अंकित उर्फ गोलू अपने साथी के साथ बाइक से नयका टोला मोड़ पर पहले से खड़े अपने पिता को घर ले जाने के लिए आ रहे थे। नयका टोला जाने के क्रम में ही पीरो-बिहिया स्टेट हाइवे पर टेड़की मोड़ के समीप विपरीत दिशा से धान लदे ट्रक के चपेट में आ गए।

हादसा इतना भीषण था कि दोनों बाइक सवारों के ऊपर ही ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। जिससे दोनों युवक ट्रक के नीचे दब गए। घटना के आधे घंटे के बाद बगल से गुजर रहे लोगों को घटना की जानकारी हुई। आनन-फानन में सड़क निर्माण में लगे पोकलेन मशीन से ट्रक को सीधा कर दोनों युवकों को बाहर निकला गया।

इसमें अंकित के साथ रहे युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी थी। वहीं गंभीर जख्मी अंकित उर्फ गोलू को इलाज के लिए दुलौर स्थित अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही मौत हो गयी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें