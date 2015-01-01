पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दुकान बंद कर घर लौट रहे आलू व्यवसायी का मिला शव, परिजन बोले- हत्या की गई

जलालपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जलालपुर में है दुकान, रास्ते से ही गायब हुआ व्यवसायी, जेब में मिले दस हजार

थानाक्षेत्र के रामनगर गांव के एक आलू व्यवसायी का शव सड़क के किनारे संदिग्ध हालात में बरामद किया गया। शव के समीप से ही मोबाइल तथा बाइक भी बरामद किया गया है। साथ ही मृतक के पैकेट से दस हजार रुपए भी बरामद किया गया। परिजनों ने हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। मृतक स्व.बृजा साह का 45 वर्षीय पुत्र संजय साह बताया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार की देर शाम में जलालपुर स्थित गद्दी बंद कर घर लौट रहे आलू व्यवसायी जब घर नहीं लौटा तो परिजनों ने खोजबीन शुरू की।

परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना जलालपुर थाने को दी। पुलिस ने कोई त्वरित कार्रवाई नहीं की। अहले सुबह में बड़का गांव एवं चौखड़ा गांवों के बीच सड़क के किनारे पानी में शव तथा बाइक बरामद किया गया। इसकी जानकारी मिलने के बाद परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। परिजनों में पुलिस के सुस्ती के प्रति काफी गुस्सा है। जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक के शरीर पर किसी तरह का चिह्न भी नहीं है। जिससे पता चल सके कि उसकी हत्या हुई है।

मृतक के शरीर पर किसी तरह का चोट और जख्म के निशान नहीं मिले हैं

व्यवसायी के पुत्र का 24 को था तिलक समारोह
मृत आलू व्यवसायी संजय को तीन पुत्र तथा दो पुत्री है। इनमें से बड़े पुत्र का तिलक 24 नवंबर को था। 23 नवंबर को अखंड अष्टयाम का भी आयोजन किया गया था। घर में इसकी तैयारी जोर-शोर से चल रही थी। परिजनों को इस घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद सदमे जैसा लगा। घर में कोहराम मच गया।
हत्यारों की पहचान के लिए डाग स्क्वायड बुलाया गया
हत्यारों की पहचान के लिए बुलाया गया डाग स्क्वायड भी अंजाम तक नहीं पहुंच सका।घटनास्थल से मुख्य सड़क से होकर कुछ दूर जाने के बाद पुनः वापस लौट आया।ग्रामीणों के अनुसार डाग स्क्वायड के देर से आने के कारण ऐसा हुआ है। घटनास्थल पर काफी भीड़ जमा थी।

दो परिचित के साथ आ रहे थे, उन्होंने दी घर पर सूचना
दुकान बंदकर घर लौट रहे व्यवसायी के साथ दो अन्य बाइक वाले थे। जो उसके परिचित भी थे। बीच रास्ते में ही फोन करके व्यवसायी के पुत्र को बताया कि तुम्हारे पिता अचानक पीछे हो गए हैं। तुम पता करो। तभी परिजन खोजबीन करना शुरू किए। जलालपुर थाने में आकर थानाध्यक्ष से कार्रवाई की मांग की।

सोनपुर में नाव के डूबने के बाद दो मजदूरों का शव मिला
सोनपुर| सोनपुर के कल्लू घाट के समीप ओवरलोडेड बालू लदे नाव हादसे मामले में तीन दिन बाद डूबे दोनों बालू मजदूरों का शव शुक्रवार को गंगा नदी में उपलाते हुए पाया गया। बालू से लदे नाव में छेद हो जाने के कारण पानी प्रवेश कर जाने से यह हादसा मंगलवार की रात सोनपुर के कल्लू घाट के सामने गंगा नदी में घटित हुई। इस घटना से चीख पुकार मच गया। उक्त तिथि को स्थानीय प्रशासन के पदाधिकारियों की ड्यूटी छपरा मतगणना में लगे होने के कारण बुधवार की सुबह प्रशासन को दुर्घटना की खबर हुई उसके बाद बुधवार तथा गुरुवार को डूबे हुए दो मजदूरों के तलाश के लिए गंगा नदी में दो अलग अलग टीमों में सर्च अभियान चलाया। बावजूद इसके शव का अता पता नहीं चला।​​​​​​​

