पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव:2000 के बाद मांझी में निर्दलीय ने दिखाई ताकत

जलालपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मांझी विधानसभा क्षेत्र का रिजल्ट कई मायनों में अनोखा रहा।एक तरफ जहां अर्से बाद मांझी की धरती पर वामपंथ का उदय हुआ।वहीं एक निर्दलीय ने भी अपनी ताकत का अहसास कराया।राज्य भर में राणा प्रताप उर्फ डब्ल्यू दूसरे ऐसे निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार है जो तैंतीस हजार से अधिक मत लाए।हालांकि पहले से वे बीजेपी के तरफ से दावेदारी पेश कर रहे थे।

इस बार के चुनाव में विजेता एवं उपविजेता वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव में भी क्रमशः तीसरे एवं चौथे स्थान पर थे।महागठबंधन के माकपा से नवनिर्वाचित डा.सत्येंद्र यादव काफी राजनीतिक संघर्ष के बाद अपना राजनीतिक मुकाम हासिल किया है। मांझी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से निर्दलीय लड़े तथा द्वितीय स्थान पर आए राणा प्रताप सिंह उर्फ डब्ल्यू सिंह इस बार अपनी मतों में गजब का छलांग लगाया।

कोरोना काल में उनकी मौजूदगी तथा युवाओं के सदैव रहना उनके लिए बेहद कारगर रहा।पिछले चुनाव में भी बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हुए 15000 वोट लाए थे।वहीं इस बार वे लगभग 34000 वोट का आकड़ा छू लिए थे।बीजेपी से जुड़े नेता बताते हैं कि अगर बीजेपी के कोटे से सिंबल राणा प्रताप को मिलता तो नजारा कुछ और होता।
1995 के बाद डा.सत्येंद्र दूसरे वामपंथी विधायक होगें
मांझी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक डा.सत्येंद्र यादव 1995 के बाद दूसरे वामपंथी विधायक होगें।इसके पूर्व 1995 में भाकपा के टिकट पर अभय राजकिशोर चुनाव जीते थे। हालांकि उस समय जलालपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र हुआ करता था। परिसीमन में जलालपुर को मांझी में समेकित कर दिया गया।डा. सत्येंद्र भी काफी संघर्ष के बाद राजनीतिक मुकाम हासिल किया है।वर्ष 2015 का चुनाव भी वे मजबूती से लड़े थे।तीसरे स्थान हासिल किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें