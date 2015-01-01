पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:1977 लोगाें की कोरोना जांच में मिले 2 संक्रमित

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार में कमी का सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है। जिले में अब तक कुल लगभग 2 लाख साठ हजार से अधिक लोगों की जांच में पॉजिटिव पाए गए मरीजों की संख्या 3835 तक जा पहुंची है। लेकिन दूसरी ओर ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी 3767 तक पहुंच गई है। जिले में कोरोना का रिकवरी रेट 97.97 प्रतिशत तक जा पहुंचा है। शनिवार को भी जिले के आठों केन्द्रों पर किए गए 1977 लोगों की कोरोना जांच में सिर्फ दो लोग संक्रमित पाए गए।

सदर अस्पताल केन्द्र पर 129 लोगों की जांच में एक पॉजिटिव केस निकला जबकि सदर पीएचसी केन्द्र में 196 लोगों की जांच में एक पॉजिटिव मिला। इसी प्रकार मोदनगंज केन्द्र में भी 196, काको पीएचसी में 202, हुलासगंज में 155, घोसी में 170,मखदुमपुर में 304, रतनी में 199 लोगों की जांच में सभी नेगेटिव मिले। एंटीजन से 125 लोगों की जांच हुई तो आरटीपीसीआर पद्धति से 301 लोगों की जांच की गई। इस प्रकार जिले में अब तक लगभग दो लाख साठ हजार से अधिक लोगों की जांच की गई है जिसमें अड़तीस सौ पैंतीस लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

संक्रमित हुए लोगों में अब तक 65 लोग एक्टिव है। ऐसे हालात जिले के लोगों के लिए राहत देने वाले हैं। फिर भी जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग किसी भी संभावित खतरे को देखते हुए फिलहाल कोई कोताही नहीं बरत रहा है। जांच की संख्या में और तेजी लाने की कोशिश जारी है ताकि अधिक से अधिक लोगों की जांच को पूरा किया जा सके।

