28 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित:इंटर की परीक्षा में कदाचार करते पकड़े गए दो केन्द्रों से 28 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित

जहानाबाद5 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशासन के कड़े रूख से कदाचार करने वालों को मिला सख्त संदेश, आगे भी जारी रहेगी सख्ती

बिहार बोर्ड इंटर की परीक्षा में दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को कई केन्द्रों पर कदाचार की शिकायतें उभरकर सामने आईं। इस पर डीएम नवीन कुमार ने तुरंत एक्शन लेते हुए सभी केन्द्राधीक्षकों को कदाचार के खिलाफ सख्त संदेश दिया। उनके सख्त हिदायत के बाद कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई और कदाचार करते पकड़े गए दो केन्द्रों से 28 परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। प्रथम पाली में डीएम ने सिद्वार्थ टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज केंद्र का निरीक्षण करते हुए कदाचार में लिप्त एक छात्र को पकड़ लिया और उसे परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया। डीएम के कड़े संदेश को भांपते हुए स्थानीय राज संपोषित बालिका उच्च विद्यालय में केंद्राधीक्षक ने दूसरी पाली भूगोल विषय की परीक्षा में कदाचार में लिप्त 27 परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित कर दिया।

दरअसल डीएम नवीन कुमार ने दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी परीक्षा केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण करते हुए अधिकारियों को परीक्षा के दौरान पूरी मुश्तैदी से काम करने का सख्त निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी कीमत पर कदाचार को जरा भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करें। कदाचार से मेहनत करने वाले बच्चों को भारी नुकसान होता है जबकि इससे आखिरकार सभी बच्चों का कॅरियर चौपट होता है। डीएम ने स्पष्ट संदेश दिया है कि परीक्षा में कदाचार को किसी स्तर से जरा भी बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। उन्होंने संबंधित परीक्षार्थियों को भी कदाचार के बारे में जरा भी नहीं सोचने की सलाह दी है।

डीएम ने खुद निरीक्षण के दौरान सिद्धार्थ ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज सेंटर से एक को निष्कासित किया, बालिका संपोषित हाई स्कूल से 27 को किया गया निष्कासित
दूसरे दिन भी विभिन्न केन्द्रों से 187 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित
मंगलवार को प्रथम एवं दूसरी पाली में 15472 परीक्षार्थियों को शामिल होना था लेकिन परीक्षा में 15285 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए जबकि 187 अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रथम पाली में आयोजित गणित विषय में 9785 में 9678 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए जबकि 107 अनुपस्थित रहे। इसी प्रकार दूसरी पाली में भूगोल विषय में 5687 में 5607 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए जबकि 80 अनुपस्थित रहे।

19 केंद्रों पर आयोजित हुई इंटर की परीक्षा
जिले में एसएस काॅलेज, गांधी स्मारक इंटर विद्यालय, एसएनएस काॅलेज, आदर्श मध्य विद्यालय, ऊंटा, गौतम बुद्ध उच्च विद्यालय, मुरलीधर इंटर स्कूल, मध्य विद्यालय, होरिलगंज, सिद्धार्थ टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग काॅलेज, राज्य संपोषित कन्या उच्च विद्यालय, बाबा साहब भीम राव आम्बेडकर आवासीय बालिका उच्च विद्यालय, उच्च विद्यालय मखदुमपुर, प्रोजेक्ट कन्या उच्च विद्यालय, मखदुमपुर, एएनएस काॅलेज, प्रतिभा पल्लवन पब्लिक स्कूल, बाल विद्या निकेतन, एसकेएम काॅलेज, शान्तिकुंज पब्लिक स्कूल, एएनआर पब्लिक स्कूल एवं मानस विद्यालय में परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया।

कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल पर रहा जोर, सोशल डिस्टेंगिं पर दिखी सख्ती
परीक्षा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पर दूसरे दिन भी काफी जोर रहा। बिना मास्क के आए छात्रों को प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया। केंद्र पर प्रवेश से पहले हर परीक्षार्थी की जांच की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए ज्यादातर केंद्रों पर गोला बना कर परीक्षार्थियों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी गयी थी। परीक्षा ठीक 9.30 बजे शुरू हुई। पहले ओएमआर उत्तर पत्रक और उत्तरपुस्तिका परीक्षार्थी को दी गयी।

