चुनावी चस्का:जिले के तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से चुनाव लड़ रहे 35 में से 28 की जमानत हुई जब्त

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • जमानत गंवाने वाले 28 नेताओं में से 25 को तो नोटा से भी कम वोट मिले

मंगलवार को आसन्न विधानसभा चुनाव की संपन्न हुई मतगणना के बाद जिले के तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से चुनाव लड़ रहे कुल पैंतीस प्रत्याशियों में से 28 की ज़मानत की राशि जब्त हो गई है। जमानत जब्त होना बड़ी हार मानी जाती है। इतना ही नहीं जमानत जब्त होने वाले 28 प्रत्याशियों में से पच्चीस को तो नोटा से भी कम वोट मिले। जमानत जब्त होने का मतलब चुनाव के नामांकन के वक्त जमा की जाने वाली राशि वापस नहीं होगी। ऐसे में जमानत जब्त हो जाना बड़ी बात होती है। जिले के तीन विधानसभा में कुछ राष्ट्रीय दलों के प्रत्याशियों की भी जमानत जब्त हुई है। सबसे ज्यादा वोट प्रतिशत मखदुमपुर के विजेता प्रत्याशी सतीश कुमार को मिला। उन्हें 52 प्रतिशत से भी अधिक वोट मिले जबकि घोसी से भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार इस मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर रहे। उन्हें 49 प्रतिशत से भी ज्यादा वोट मिले। जहानाबाद से सुदय यादव को भी सैंतालिस प्रतिशत से अधिक वोट मिले।
चुनाव में क्या होती है जमानत राशि
सभी प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव लड़ने के लिए जमानत के रूप में चुनाव आयोग के पास एक निश्चित रकम जमा करनी होती है। जब प्रत्याशी निश्चित प्रतिशत मत हासिल नहीं कर पाता, तो उसकी जमानत जब्त हो जाती है। यानी यह राशि आयोग की हो जाती है। लोक प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम, 1951 की धारा 34(1) (ख) के अनुसार विधान सभा का निर्वाचन लड़ने वाले सामान्य अभ्यर्थी को 10,000 रुपये की प्रतिभूति राशि तथा अनुसूचित जाति/अनुसूचित जनजाति के अभ्यर्थी को पांच हजार रुपये की प्रतिभूति राशि जमा करनी होती है।

सुदय यादव सबसे अधिक वोट से जीतने वाले प्रत्याशी, घोसी में जीत हार का अंतर सबसे कम

घोसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 11 में नौ प्रत्यशियों की जमानत हुई जब्त
घोसी विधानसभा में चुनाव लड़ रहे 11 प्रत्याशियों में 09 की जमानत जब्त हो गयी। जमानत जब्त होने वालों में लोजपा के राकेश कुमार सिंह को 4762, जय महाभारत पार्टी के इंद्रजीत कुमार सुधाकर को 1019, भारतीय सबलोक पार्टी के जयंत कुमार को 1333, निर्दलीय अरबिंद कुमार को 1652, ज्योति कुमारी को 1091, नित्यानंद को 2328, मणिभूषण शर्मा को 666,संजीत कुमार को 803 और सत्येंद्र प्रसाद यादव को 2729 वोट प्राप्त हुए। घोसी विधान सभा क्षेत्र में कुल 152267 वोटों की गिनती हुई, जिसमें भाकपा माले के विजेता राम बली सिंह यादव को 49.07 प्रतिशत 74712 वोट प्राप्त हुए जबकि जदयू प्रत्याशी राहुल कुमार को 37.68 प्रतिशत 57379 वोट प्राप्त हुआ।
मखदुमपुर विधानसभा में नौ में सात प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त
जिले के मखदुमपुर विधानसभा में नौ प्रत्याशियों में सात की जमानत जब्त हो गयी। यहां से जमानत जब्त होने वालों में व्यास मुनि दास, अवध पासवान , फूलचंद मांझी, श्रवण मांझी, धर्मेंद्र कुमार , मुकेश दयाल, रंजीत पासवान है। इन सभी सातों की जमानत राशि जब्त हो गई।

जहानाबाद में पंद्रह में से बारह प्रत्याशियों की नहीं बच सकी जमानत, यहां सुदय यादव का चमका सितारा

जहानाबाद विधानसभा में कुल 159548 वोटों की गिनती हुई। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में विधानसभा में कुल 15 प्रत्याशी थे। जिसमें से 12 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हो गई है। इस विधानसभा में जमानत जब्त होने वाले 12 प्रत्याशी में बसपा के मनोज कुमार सिंह को 3945, जनता दल सेक्युलर के अनिल कुमार सिंह को 469, प्रगतिशील मगही समाज के अमित कुमार को 307, राष्ट्रीय जन जन पार्टी के कलाम उद्दीन को 706, अपना किसान पार्टी के देवेन्द्र प्रसाद को 435, भारतीय सबलोक पार्टी के मृत्युंजय कुमार को 2903,सोशलिस्ट यूनिटी सेंटर ऑफ इंडिया के राजू कुमार को 634, जनता राज विकास पार्टी के सचिदानंद सिन्हा को 849, रिपब्लिक पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया के सतीश कुमार को 917, जन अधिकार पार्टी के सुल्तान अहमद को 1809,निर्दलीय संजय कुमार को 1822 और सिजायंत्री कुमारी को 2026- 1.27 प्रतिशत वोट प्राप्त हुए। इन 12 लड़ाकों के जमानत की राशि जब्त हो जाएगी। मालूम हो कि जहानाबाद विधानसभा से राजद उम्मीदवार कुमार कृष्ण मोहन उर्फ सुदय यादव को 47.03 प्रतिशत 75030 तथा पूर्व मंत्री व जदयू प्रत्याशी कृष्ण नंदन प्रसाद वर्मा को 25.78 प्रतिशत 41128 वोट मिले। यहां से ही लोजपा प्रत्याशी इंदु कश्यप को 15.15 प्रतिशत 23828 वोट मिले।

