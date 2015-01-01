पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कवायद:जॉब कैंप में साक्षात्कार के बाद 41 को मिली नौकरी

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो कंपनियों ने डीआरसीसी कार्यालय में लगाया था जाॅब कैंप
  • डीएम ने चयनित युवाओं को दिया नियुक्ति पत्र

जिला निबंधन-सह- परामर्श केन्द्र (डीआरसीसी) कार्यालय में शुक्रवार को जाॅब कैम्प आयोजित कर 234 आवेदकों में से 41 योग्य आवेदकों को जाॅब दिया गया। डीएम नवीन कुमार ने योग्य अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति पत्र देते हुए उनके उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की तथा उन्होंने उक्त कंपनियों में अच्छे तरीके से मन लगा कर काम करने की अपील की ताकि जाॅब पा कर अपने जीवन स्तर में और अच्छे से सुधार कर सकें।

डीएम ने अन्य अभ्यर्थियों से कहा कि आप परेशान न हों तथा अपने कौशल का और अच्छे से सुधार करें, ताकि आपकी क्षमता के अनुसार आपको कार्य मिल सके। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन एवं बिहार सरकार जिले के बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए अवसर की तलाश में लगातार लगी है। जिला नियोजन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिले के युवाओं के लिए शुक्रवार को शक्ति बायो टेक्नॉलॉजी प्राईवेट लिमिटेड, पटना तथा फिनो भुगतान बैंक लिमिटेड, पटना द्वारा कई रिक्तियाॅ पर सेल्स प्रशिक्षक के पद के लिए जाॅब कैम्प आयोजित किया गया था।

शिव शक्ति बायो टेक्नॉलॉजी प्राईवेट लिमिटेड, पटना द्वारा लगभग 30 पदों के लिए सिर्फ पुरूष अभ्यर्थी, जो इंटर पास होना आवश्यक था, जिसका मानदेय 7000 के साथ टी.ए. एवं डी.ए. भी भुगतान किया जाएगा। वहीं फिनो भुगतान बैंक लिमिटेड, पटना द्वारा लगभग 30 पदों पर 18 से 30 वर्ष के स्नातक पास योग्यता वाले अभ्यर्थी की आवश्यकता थी, जिसका मानदेय प्रत्येक वर्ष एक लाख 60 हजार रूपए होगा, उक्त पद के लिए प्रत्यक्ष साक्षात्कार का आयोजन किया गया। जिला नियोजन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि सभी युवा इस मौके का फायदा उठाएं तथा अपने भविष्य को सुरक्षित बनायें।

कैंप लगाकर पहले भी दिए गए हैं युवाओं को जॉब

जिला नियोजनालय कार्यालय द्वारा पूर्व में भी कई नियोजक कम्पनियों के साथ समन्वय स्थापित कर जिले के कई युवकों को रोजगार दिलाया गया है। 08 सितम्बर, 2020 को शिव शक्ति बायोटेक्नाॅलाजी प्राईवेट लिमिटेड द्वारा कुल 249 प्राप्त आवेदनों के आधार 55 को चयनित किया गया था। 11 एवं 12 सितम्बर, 2020 को तिरूमाला फैसिलिटि मैनेजमेंट प्राईवेट लिमिटेड 116 आवेदनों में 40 को चयनित किया गया था। वहीं 18 सितम्बर, 2020 को चन्द्र लक्ष्मी ग्रुप जवलपुर द्वारा 93 आवेदनों में 32 को चयनित किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें