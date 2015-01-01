पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन आयोजन:वर्चुअल राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में निबटाए गए 453 मामले, 2 करोड़ 70 लाख तय की गई समझौता राशि

जहानाबाद40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के लिए शनिवार का दिन ऐतिहासिक रहा। काेरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए स्थानीय व्यवहार न्यायालय में पहली बार वर्चुअल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। शनिवार को आयोजित राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 453 मामलों का निपटारा किया गया, जिसमें बैंक लोन से संबंधित 391, बीएसएनएल से संबंधित 4, बिजली बिल से संबंधित 7 तथा सलह होने वाले आपराधिक मामलों से संबंधित 51 मुकदमे का निपटारा किया गया।

इस दौरान दो करोड़ 69 लाख 60 हजार 772 रूपया समझौता राशि तय की गई। वहीं सलह होने वाले आपराधिक मामले में 25 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया है। उक्त आशय की जानकारी देते हुए जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव मुकेश कुमार मिश्र ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन वर्चुअल माध्यम से किया गया था। इसको लेकर संबंधित पक्षकारों तथा उनके अधिवक्ताओं से पूर्व में ही काउंसलिंग किया गया था।

उसके बाद मामले के निपटारे के लिए सलह होने वाले आपराधिक मामले बैंक लोन, मोटर दुर्घटना दावा, जल कर, बिजली बिल, भू अर्जन, राजस्व, दांपत्य संबंधी विवाद तथा दीवानी मामलों को सूचीबद्ध किया गया था। सभी संबंधित पक्षकारों को लिंक भेज कर टीम एप्प से जोड़ा गया था। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में मामले के निपटारे के लिए जहानाबाद में सात पीठ का गठन किया गया था, जिसमें पीठासीन पदाधिकारी के अलावा पैनल अधिवक्ता भी शामिल किए गए थे।

पक्षकार अपने अधिवक्ता के साथ एप के माध्यम से जुड़ कर अपने-अपने मामलों के निपटारे में सहयोग किया। इससे पूर्व राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का उद्घाटन करते हुए जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के अध्यक्ष सह जिला जज आलोक कुमार पांडे ने कहा कि ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन लोगों को घर बैठे सर्वसुलभ न्याय दिलाने के उद्देश्य से किया गया है।

लोगों को न्याय दिलाने की हो रही पहल
कोरोना महामारी के काल में लोगों को न्याय मिले, इसको लेकर ही वर्चुअल माध्यम से आयोजन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को न्याय दिलाना हीं न्यायपालिका का मुख्य उद्देश रहा है। इस अवसर पर जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव मुकेश कुमार मिश्र, अपर लोक अभियोजक विजय कुमार मिश्र, प्राधिकार के पेशकार मनोज कुमार दास के अलावा सिस्टम इंचार्ज रमण मिश्र व अन्य कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें