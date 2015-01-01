पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:पुलिस नाका से 5 कदम की दूरी पर बदमाशों ने की फायरिंग, मची भगदड़

जहानाबाद5 घंटे पहले
शहर के पुलिस नाका नंबर एक से महज पांच कदम की दूरी पर उंटा इलाके में बैखौफ बदमाश ने फायरिंग कर दहशत मचा दी। हालांकि हवाई फायरिंग करने के कारण कोई हताहत तो नहीं हुआ, लेकिन फायरिंग होते ही मोहल्ले में भगदड़ मच गई। घर के बाहर बैठे लोग और महिलाएं धड़ाधड़ घर में भागने लगी।

फायरिंग करने के बाद बदमाश उंटा मदारपुर इलाके की ओर भाग निकला। फायरिंग करने वाला बदमाश पुलिस नाका के ठीक बगल में अपने ननिहाल में रहने वाला भोलू चौधरी बताया जा रहा है।

वहां रहने वाली बुचिया देवी ने बताया कि उसके घर के आगे साड़ी पसारा हुआ था। बुधवार की देर शाम वह कहीं से इधर आया और साड़ी में अपना मुंह और हाथ पोछ दिया। जब उसने उसे कहा कि उसने क्यों साड़ी में हाथ पोछा? पानी मांगते तो पानी दे देते।

इसी बात को लेकर उसने गाली देनी शुरु कर दी। इसके बाद उसने पिस्तौल निकाला और एक हवाई फायरिंग कर दी। फायरिंग करने के बाद वह मदारपुर की ओर भाग निकला। फायरिंग की आवाज सुनने के बाद बगल के नाका में तैनात नाका प्रभारी दौड़े। हालांकि उनके पहुंचने के पहले वह भाग चुका था। शहर में फायरिंग की सूचना मिलने के बाद नगर थाने की पुलिस भी वहां पहुंच गई।

