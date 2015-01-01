पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:सहाय बिगहा में पइन में डूबने से तीन वर्षीय बच्चे की मौत

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खेलने के दौरान पैर फिसलने से पानी में गिरा

मखदुमपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जगपुरा पंचायत अंतर्गत सहाय बीघा गांव में शुक्रवार की सुबह पइन में डूबने से तीन वर्षीय बच्चे की मौत हो गई। मृतक गांव निवासी अखिलेश दास का बेटा शिवम कुमार बताया जाता है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अखिलेश दास के घर के बगल में पइन है। परिजनों का कहना है कि खेलते खेलते पांव फिसलने से वह पइन में गिर गया, जिसमें डूबने से उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने उसे तुरंत बाहर निकाला। लेकिन, तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया। इधर, घटना पर राजद नेता मनोज यादव, नॉलेश यादव, धर्मेंद्र यादव समेत कई लोगों ने गहरी संवेदना जताई है। राजद नेता ने प्रशासन से पीड़ित परिवार को जल्द से जल्द उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें