पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:अरवल मोड़ पर पड़े पत्थर और ड्रम की वजह से हो रहीं दुर्घटनाएं, अधिकारी भी लापरवाह

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क होने के कारण दिन-रात चलती हैं गाड़ियां

पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क पर शहर के अरवल मोड़ के समीप डिवाइडर के पास पड़े बड़े पत्थर व ड्रम दुर्घटना को आमंत्रण दे रहे हैं। दरअसल उक्त स्थान पर कंक्रीट का पक्का नया डिवाइडर बनाया गया है। इसी क्रम में पूर्व में डिवाइडर में प्रयुक्त होने वाले बड़े पत्थर एवं ड्रम को को सड़क पर ही छोड़ दिया गया है। लापरवाहियों की वजह से उधर से गुजरने वाले वाहनों व यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी होती है। सड़क पर पड़े अवरोध से वाहनों के साइड लेने में दुर्घटना की संभावना भी बनी रहती है।

अति व्यस्त सड़क पर इस तरह की अराजक स्थिति पर प्रशासनिक स्तर से भी किसी तरह का कोई पहल नहीं हो रहा। शायद किसी दुर्घटना का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि डिवाईडर बन जाने के बाद कायदे से पत्थरों व ड्रमो को वहां से हटा लेना चाहिए था लेकिन लापरवाही की वजह से अवरोध पैदा करने वाले सामान को व्यस्त चौराहे की सड़क पर छोड़ दिया जाना, कहीं से ठीक नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें