सुस्ती:अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मुरहारा को उद्घाटन का इंतजार

रतनी3 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों की गाढ़ी कमाई के पैसों से बने इस अस्पताल में मवेशियों ने डाल रखा है डेरा, नहीं देता है कोई भी ध्यान

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के हमींदपुर गांव के समीप चार वर्ष पूर्व बनकर तैयार हुआ अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मुरहारा आज भी विभागीय अधिकारियाें की कृपा दृष्टि का बड़ी शिद्दत से प्रतीक्षा कर रहा है। दरअसल चार वर्ष पहले बनकर तैयार यह एपीएचसी की बनकर तैयार हुआ था तो सुदूर इलाके के ग्रामीणों में यह आस जगी थी कि उन्हें गांव के समीप ही बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं मिलने लगेगी।

लेकिन चार वर्षों के बाद भी अस्पताल के चालू नहीं होने से उनकी आशा पर पानी फिर गया। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता से हमीदपुर गांव निवासी रामप्रवेश सिंह ने बताया कि लाखों रुपए की लागत से बना अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चालू नहीं होने से इलाके के सैकड़ों मरीजों को कई माइल चलकर शकुराबाद या जहानाबाद जाना पड़ता है। लेकिन विभागीय उदासीनता व लापरवाही की वजह से इस एपीएचसी को आज तक शुरू नहीं कराया जा सका।

स्थानीय जन प्रतिनिधि व नेताओं को तो जन स्वास्थ्य से जुड़े व्यापक पब्लिक हित की बात से मानो लेना देना ही नही है। दरअसल चुनाव में तरह-तरह के माया दिखाकर पार लग जाने के आदि हो चुके जन प्रतिनिधि भी सबकुछ अधिकारियों के भरोसे ही छोड़ रखते हैं। ऐसे में अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से आश्चर्य नहीं होता। आज देख रेख के अभाव में पब्लिक की गाढ़ी कमाई के पैसे से बने इस लाखों का भवन देखरेख के अभाव में वीरान पड़ा हुआ है और उसमें लावारिस पशुओं ने अपना आशियाना बनाना शुरू कर दिया है।

ग्रामीण कमलेश कुमार ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चालू हो जाता तो हम लोगों को इलाज के लिए सात किलोमीटर दूर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रतनी नहीं जाना पड़ता और लोगों को परेशानी से निजात मिल जाता।

