पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चर्चा:चुनाव का विश्लेषण कर जीत-हार पर हो रही चर्चा

करपी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव के मतदान संपन्न होने के बाद जीत हार की चर्चा पर लोग मसगुल हो गए। बुधवार की शाम से गुरुवार को पूरे दिन भर लोग जीत हार की अटकलें लगाते देखे गए। कौन जीतेगा, किसकी सरकार बनेगी यह चर्चाएं हर जगह होती देखी गई। चाय की दुकानों एवं चौक चौराहों पर लोग इसकी चर्चा करते देखे गए। इस दौरान जातीय गणित एवं मत विभाजन को लेकर जमकर चर्चाएं हो रही है।

मोबाइल फोन के सहारे लोग अपने करीबी व्यक्ति को फोन कर विजय का माला किसके गले पहनाई जाएगी।इसका आकलन करते देखे जा रहे हैं। प्रत्याशियों के करीबी लोगों को अधिक व्यस्त देखा गया। ऐसे लोग मतदान केंद्र के अनुसार अपने समर्थकों से वोट का आंकड़ा प्राप्त करते देखे गए कि इन्हें कितना मत मिला। तथा इनके विरोधियों को कितना मत मिला है।

इस आधार पर जीत हार का आकलन जोर शोर से किया जा रहा है। सबके अपने-अपने दावे हैं। जो जिस पार्टी के समर्थक हैं।समीकरण अपने हिसाब से प्रस्तुत कर लोगों को बताते देखे जा रहे हैं कि 10 नवंबर को जब चुनाव का परिणाम आएगा तो इनके ही प्रत्याशी के गले जीत का माला पहनाया जाएगा। कुर्था विधानसभा क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ अरवल विधानसभा क्षेत्र, पालीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र एवं गोह की चर्चाएं अधिक होती देखी जा रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें