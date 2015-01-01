पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा के नेताओं ने की कड़ी निंदा, कहा:राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पर हमला ममता बनर्जी की बौखलाहट का परिणाम

करपी3 घंटे पहले
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा एवं राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय पर पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा जानलेवा हमला के भाजपा नेताओं ने कड़ी निंदा की है। भाजपा नेता सह जिला पार्षद आनंद कुमार चंद्रवंशी ने प्रेस बयान जारी कर कहा कि राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पर यह जानलेवा हमला ममता दीदी को बौखलाहट का परिणाम है। ममता दीदी को याद दिलाते हुए कहा कि जब ममता दीदी ने कांग्रेस छोड़, तृणमूल कांग्रेस की स्थापना किया था।

तो पश्चिम बंगाल में वामदलों ने चलना मुश्किल कर दिया था। उस समय के भारत के प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने ममता बनर्जी को राजनीतिक सहारा देते हुए कहा था कि ममता एक नारी है और राजनीति में सबका अधिकार बराबर होता है।

उस समय के केंद्रीय मंत्रीमंडल में शामिल कर रेल मंत्री बनाकर ममता बनर्जी को फर्श से उठाकर राजनीति के शिखर पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पहुंचाया था। आज वही ममता बनर्जी भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पर जानलेवा हमला करवाती है। टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता जानलेवा हमला करते हैं। निंदा करने वालों में भाजपा नेता वेंकटेश शर्मा, अमित कुमार चंद्रवंशी समेत अन्य नेता शामिल है।

