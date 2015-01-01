पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:मई गुमटी पर बेलखरी गांव के बाइक सवार दंपती घायल

जहानाबाद6 घंटे पहले
पटना-गया मार्ग पर मई गुमटी के समीप मंगलवार की शाम सड़क दुर्घटना में मोटरसाइकिल सवार दंपती जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी दंपती करपी थाना के बेलखरी निवासी चंदन कुमार एवं उनकी पत्नी डिंपी कुमारी हैं। घटना में चंदन को मामूली चोटें आई हैं जबकि उसकी पत्नी डिंपी कुमारी को सिर में गंभीर चोट आई है।

मां की गोद में रहा बच्चा बाल-बाल बच गया है। इधर घटना के बाद परिजन ने डिंपी को सदर अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए लाया। जहां उसका प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद पीएमसीएच रेफर किया गया है। घटना के संबंध में मिली जानकारी के अनुसार चंदन अपनी पत्नी को लेकर सरथुआ में संबंधी के यहां गया था। मांगलिक कार्य में भाग लेकर शाम में अपनी बाइक से लौट रहे थे। तभी मई के समीप सामने से आई टेंपो ने उनकी बाइक में धक्का मार दिया। जिससे बाइक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई एवं उसपर सवार पति पत्नी एवं बच्चा गिर पड़े। जिसके बाद आसपास के लोगों ने दंपत्ति को एवं बच्चा को उठाकर सदर अस्पताल भिजवाया।
विधायक ने अस्पताल पहुंच जाना घायलों का हाल चाल
इधर घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही स्थानीय विधायक सुदय यादव भी सदर अस्पताल पहुंच गंभीर रूप से जख्मी महिला का हालचाल जाना ।उन्होंने घटना की जानकारी सीएस को दे बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा मुहैया कराने की बात कही।

