पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पहल:नवंबर में त्योहारों की वजह से ग्यारह दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फेस्टीव सीजन के दौरान नवंबर के महीने में दिवाली, छठ पूजा समेत कई त्योहारों के वजह से 11 दिन बैंक बंद रहेंगे। नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह से शादी-विवाह का मौसम भी शुरू हाे रहा है। इस माह में कई प्रमुख त्योहार भी है। छुट्टी के कारण बैंक बंद रहने से कैश की किल्लत न हो इसलिए पहले से हीं अपने जरूरत के अनुसार पैसों की निकासी कर लें। बहुत बार ऐसा होता है कि ग्राहक अपने बैंकिंग कार्य निपटाने बैंक शाखा पर चले जाते हैं और वहां पता चलता है कि उस दिन बैंकों की छुट्टी है। ऐसे में उनकी परेशानी और बढ़ जाती है। छुट्टी की जानकारी नहीं होने के कारण उन्हें बिना बैकिंग कार्य किए ही लौटना पड़ता है। कोरोना महामारी जैसे संकट के समय में ऐसी असुविधाओं से बचने के लिए ग्राहकों को बैकिंग कार्य के दिन का पता होना चाहिए।

जिले के लीड बैंक मैनेजर विजय कुमार ने बताया कि नवंबर माह में 11 दिन बैंक बंद रहेंगे। इसमें छह दिन रविवार और शनिवार की सामान्य छुट्टी होगी, जबकि पांच दिन दीपावली, भैया दूज, छठ और गुरु नानक जयंती को लेकर बैंक बंद रहेंगे। छठ को लेकर दो दिनों की छुट्टी रहेगी, क्योंकि इसमें एक दिन शनिवार भी है। ग्राहकों को अपने बैंकिंग कार्य समय से पहले निबटा लेने होंगे, नहीं तो उनको परेशानी भी हो सकती है। ग्राहकों को कैश निकासी को परेशानी से बचाने को लेकर बैंक प्रबंधनों ने विशेष तैयारी करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें