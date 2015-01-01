पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:सभी तरह की सरकार की लाभकारी योजनाओं का जरूरतमंदों को दें लाभ

करपी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय में शुक्रवार को प्रखंड स्तरीय बैंकर्स समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में करपी एवं सोनभद्र वंशी सूर्यपुर प्रखंडों के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में स्थित बैंकों के शाखा प्रबंधकों ने भाग लिया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी प्रभाकर कुमार ने की। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी बैंकों से सरकार के द्वारा दिए गए दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुरूप किए गए कार्यों के संबंध में समीक्षा की गई।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के द्वारा चलाई जा रही विभिन्न प्रकार की लाभकारी योजनाओं में शाखा प्रबंधक ऋण की सुविधा लोगों को उपलब्ध कराएं। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज के विकास में बैंकों की काफी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। जहां लोग बैंकों में अपनी पूंजी को सुरक्षित रखते हैं। तथा समय के अनुकूल जमा निकासी करते हैं। वही सरकार इनके माध्यम से लोगों को ऋण मुहैया करवाती है। जिससे लोग विभिन्न प्रकार के स्वरोजगार करते हैं।बैठक में उपस्थित अग्रणी बैंक के प्रबंधक प्रभाष चंद्रा ने कहा कि बैंकों के द्वारा तिमाही लेनदेन की समीक्षा की गई।

इसके साथ-साथ बारी-बारी से सभी बैंकों की समस्याओं एवं सरकार के द्वारा चलाई जा रही। कल्याणकारी योजनाओं के कार्यान्वयन के संबंध में दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। बैठक में उपस्थित सभी शाखा प्रबंधकों ने अपनी समस्याएं रखी। जिसका समाधान अग्रणी बैंक के प्रबंधक के द्वारा किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें