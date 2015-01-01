पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारी ने लिया जायजा:कृषि कार्यालय के पीछे अलगना जाने वाले नाले की उड़ाही शुरू

जहानाबाद44 मिनट पहले
  • शहर के चौराहों पर अलाव की हुई व्यवस्था, अब ठंड से मिलेगी राहत

नगर परिषद एक बार फिर से शहर के प्रमुख नालों की उड़ाही के काम में जुट गया है। शनिवार को कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी मुकेश कुमार ने खुद कई जगह मौके पर रहकर नाले उड़ाही के काम का स्थलीय जायजा लिया। जिला कृषि कार्यालय के पीछे अलगाना जाने वाली नाले की पोकलेन से उड़ाही कर उसमे लगे कचरे को हटा दिया। दरअसल काफी दिनों से उक्त नाले से पानी की निकासी में परेशानी हो रही थी जिससे आम लोगों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था।

अधिकारी ने बताया कि नालों की उड़ाही एक निरंतर प्रक्रिया है। ऐसे में शहर के सभी प्रमुख नालों की समय-समय पर उड़ाही होती रहती है। आने वाले कुछ दिनों में अन्य सभी प्रमुख नालों की उड़ाही का काम संपन्न करा लिया जाएगा।

साथ ही नगर परिषद इन दिनो शहर के प्रमुख चौक-चौराहों पर बेसहारा व अाम लोगों के लिए अलाव की भी व्यवस्था कर रखी है। शहर के काको मोड़, उंटा मोड़, अरवल मोड़ व आंबेडकर चौक के अलावा मुख्य बाजार के चौराहों पर भी नगर परिषद के द्वारा अलाव की व्यवस्था की गई है। आने वाले दिनों में अलाव व्यवस्था का सिलसिला जारी रहेगी। इससे ठंंड में गरीबों का राहत मिलेगी।

