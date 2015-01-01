पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:बोलेरो ने पोल में मारा धक्का, एक ही परिवार के छह लोग हुए घायल

जहानाबाद8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटना-गया मेन रोड पर शहर के बत्तीस भवंरिया पुल के पास हुआ हादसा

पटना गया मेन रोड पर शहर के बतीस भवंरिया पुल के पास सोमवार की शाम तेज गति से आ रही बोलेरो अनियंत्रित हो रोड के बीचो बीच स्थित डिवाइडर पर चढ़कर बिजली के एक पोल में जोरदार ठोकर मार दी। इस घटना में उसपर सवार सुंदर जीत प्रसाद एवं उनका पुत्र भोला कुमार तथा नाती गौरव कुमार,घनश्याम कुमार सहित छह लोग जख्मी हो गए। सभी घायल धनरूआ थाना के कैली गांव निवासी बताए जाते हैं। घायलों का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया। बोलेरो पर सवार नागेंद्र, सुरेश एवं समर कुमार को भी मामूली चोट आई है।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार बोलेरो पर सवार सभी लोग टेहटा नेयाजीपुर से छेका देकर घर लौट रहे थे। इसी बीच सामने से आई बाइक को बचाने के क्रम में बोलेरो चालक ने ब्रेक लगाया। उससे बाद वह असंतुलित हो डिवाइडर पर चढ़ गया। इसी क्रम में बोलेरो वहां एक बिजली के पोल में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें उसपर सवार लोग जख्मी हो गए। बाद में स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से उन्हें सदर अस्पताल इलाज के लिए लाया गया। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई थी लेकिन संवाद प्रेषण तक पुलिस मौके पर नहीं पहुंची थी।

सभी घायल पटना के धनरूआ थाना के कैली गांव के निवासी

एसएसबी जवान की पत्नी का मोबाइल झपटा

जहानाबाद| शहर के सरस्वती मार्केट के समीप सोमवार की शाम ऑटो पर सवार एसएसबी के जवान मुकेश कुमार की पत्नी का मोबाइल झपट कर भाग रहे उचक्के को लोगो ने खदेड़कर पकड़ लिया और बीच सड़क पर ही जमकर धुनाई कर दी। पिटाई करने के बाद उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। दरअसल, उक्त जवान का परिवार एक टेम्पो पर सवार होकर शादी समारोह में किंजर जा रहे थे। टेम्पो पर उसकी पत्नी भी बैठी थी। इसी दरम्यान बाइक सवार उचक्का उसकी पत्नी का मोबाइल झपट कर भागना चाहा। संयोग बस महिला का मोबाइल नीचे गिर गया और वह होहल्ला करने लगी। पीछे से महिला का पति बाइक से आ रहा था। हल्ला सुनने के बाद खदेड़कर सराय रोड के समीप उचक्के को पकड़ लिया।

बस क्या था, चोर का नाम सुनते ही लोग आक्रोशित हो गए और बीच सड़क पर घसीट घसीट कर मारपीट करने लगे। लोगो ने चोर की जमकर धुनाई कर दी। इधर, घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई और लोगो के चुंगल से बचाकर उसे अपने साथ थाने ले गयी। इस बावत नगर थानाध्यक्ष रवि भूषण ने बताया कि मोबाइल झपट कर भाग रहे युवक को लोगो ने पिटाई की है, जिसे गंभीर हालत में सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि पकड़ा गया युवक दिलीप यादव अपराधी प्रवृति का है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें