जहानाबाद:नौकरी से ऊबे, अब बागवानी व मछलीपालन के सहारे काट रहे मजे की जिंदगी

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • पांच एकड़ में पच्चीस सौ पौधे लगाए, डेढ़ बीघे के तालाब से हो रही लाखों की आमदनी
  • प्लानिंग देखने आस पास से लोग गांव पहुंचकर उनसे ले रहे हैं मार्गदर्शन

सदर प्रखंड के गोंनवां गांव के गोपाल शर्मा नौकरी व नेतागिरी से गाेनवा के बाद अब मछली पालन एवं बागवानी लगाकर जहां अपनी खुद मजे की जिंदगी जी रहे हैं वही उनके नियोजित तौर तरीकों से अन्य ग्रामीणों को भी गांव में रहकर कुछ खास करने की प्रेरणा मिल रही है। गोंनवा गांव के दक्षिणी छोर पर पांच एकड़ में लगी उनकी बागवानी के बीच मछली पालन के लिए खोदा गया तालाब लोगों को खूब भा रहा है।

उनकी प्लानिंग देखने आस पास से लोग उनके गांव पहुंचकर उनसे मार्गदर्शन ले रहे हैं। दरअसल जीवन में कई रंग में रंग चुके शर्मा पहले बाजार समिति में सरकारी नौकरी की। वहां से निकले तो ठेकेदारी में हाथ आजमाया। फिर कई तरह के व्यवसाय में भी अपने को फिट करते जब उनका मन नहीं भरा तो वे अपनी एक्सट्रोवर्ट छवि के सहारे नेतागिरी में उतर गए।

नेतागिरी में उन्हें थोड़ी सफलता मिली और वे यहां जहानाबाद भाग दो से जिला पार्षद भी बन गए। फिर विधायक बनने के लिए भी कई दफे किस्मत आजमाया लेकिन विधायक बनते बनते रह गए। आखिरकार अब वे पूरी तरह से फिलहाल किसानी में उतर पड़े हैं। उन्होंने बिना किसी सरकारी मदद के अपनी पांच एकड़ भूमि की घेराबंदी कर डेढ़ बीघा में तालाब खुदवाई एवं शेष बचे जमीन में ढाई हजार पौधे लगाए हैं।

बगीचा के बीच में गोशाला भी है। आज बागवानी से उनका अहाता पक्षियों की चहचहाट से गुलजार है। तालाब में रेहू, कतला, जाशर जैसी मछलियां पानी में उछल कूद कर पूरे माहौल को स्पंदित कर रही हैं। श्री शर्मा को पशु पक्षियों से खूब प्रेम हैं। वह पूरे दिन उसके भरन पोषण दाना पानी ,दवा देने मे जुटे रहते हैं। आज उनकी प्लैंड खेती बारी को देखने बाहर से भी कई लोग उनके गांव पहुंचते हैं। मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी में जॉब करने वाले एमबीए पुत्र भी बागवानी में जुटे |एमबीए की योग्यता हासिल करने वाले श्री शर्मा के दो पुत्र संतोष एवं मंतोष भी उनकी मदद में जुटे हैं। संतोष तो अपनी पुणे में मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी की नौकरी छोड़ पिता के साथ मछली पालन एवं बागवानी में जुड़ गए हैं। वही मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी में नौकरी करने वाले एक अन्य पुत्र भी साथ देते हैं।

आम-अमरूद से लेकर काजू बादाम तक के पौधे लगाए
बागवानी मे विभिन्न किस्म के फलदार एवं इमारती लकड़ी के तकरीबन पच्चीस सौ पेड़ लगे हैं। जिसमें महोगनी एवं सागवान के आठ सौ, सेमर के सौ, पेड़ तथा फलदार में आम के डेढ़ सौ अमरुद के सो, नींबू के सौ पेड़ के अलावा काजू बादाम के भी पेड़ शामिल हैं, जो सीजन में फल देना शुरू कर दिया है। जिससे अच्छी आमदनी हो रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि तालाब में मात्र में तीस हजार रुपए का जीरा डाला था जो छह माह भोजन पानी दवा उपलब्ध कराने के बाद तकरीबन तीन लाख रुपए की हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि जीरा एवं उसके दाना तथा मजदूरी में अधी खर्च करने पर दूनी आमदनी होना तय है। तालाब की आमदनी से परिवार के साथ साथ बागवानी के पोषण में भी मदद मिलती है। उनका मानना है कि भविष्य में बागवानी से भी उन्हें भारी पैमाने पर लाभ मिलना तय है।

जल-जीवन- हरियाली को कर रहे संरक्षित, पर नहीं मिल रही सरकारी मदद
अपनी धुन में रमे शर्मा परिवार ने बताया कि वे तालाब एवं बागवानी के सहारे सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना जल जीवन हरियाली को संरक्षित कर रहे हैं। पर्यावरण संरक्षण की दिशा में भी अपनी महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेवारी अदा कर रहे हैं। लेकिन सरकारी स्तर पर उन्हें कोई मदद नहीं मिल पाई है, जिसका उन्हें मलाल है।

उन्होंने बताया कि वे कई बार कृषि विभाग, आत्मा आदि का चक्कर लगाया, परंतु बागवानी को विकसित करने के लिए सरकारी स्तर पर पूंजी एवं प्रशिक्षण आदि की कोई सुविधा नहीं मिल पाई है। सरकारी बाबुओं ने बताया कि वे कृषि विभाग व आत्मा से पौधा नहीं लिए हैं।

