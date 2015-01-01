पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:लोकनगर में एक मकान के चार फ्लैट का ताला तोड़ लाखों के जेवरात उड़ाये

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • मकान मालिक समेत 3 किरायेदारों के घर को खंगाला, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

नगर थाना क्षेत्र के लोकनगर मुहल्ले में एक बार फिर पर्व में घर गए एक मकान के मकान मालिक सहित चार किरायदारों के घर चोरों ने नकद, जेवरात सहित लाखों की संपत्ति पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। जो हालात बने हैं, उसमे लोग खासकर पर्व-त्योहार व लग्न के मौसम में बढ़ी चोरी की घटनाओं से लोग अपना मकान छोड़ने के पहले कई बार सोच रहे हैं। हालांकि संवाद प्रेषण तक जो जानकारी मिली है कि उसमें अभी तक चोरी गये घर के दो ही किरायेदार देर शाम तक पहुंच पाये थे शेष दो लोगों के नहीं पहुंचने के कारण उनके घरों में कितने व कौन-कौन सामान गायब हुए हैं, उसका विवरण नहीं मिल सका था।

फिलहाल चोरी की सूचना पाकर दो किरायेदार पहुंच गये हैं। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि लोकनगर में अरवल जिले के सबजपुरा गांव निवासी आर्मी मैन राजीव रंजन शर्मा का मकान लोक नगर में है। उनके मकान में कड़ौना ओपी क्षेत्र के मोकर दौलतपुर के पवन शर्मा, वैशाली हाजीपुर के बबन सिंह व घोसी थाना क्षेत्र के छोटकी बभनपुरा निवासी गुंजन शर्मा समेत चार किरायेदार भी हैं। मकान मालिक समेत तीन किरायेदार घर छोड़कर छठ के मौके पर बाहर गये हुए थे। मौका पाकर शुक्रवार की रात चोरों ने उनके घर में प्रवेश कर गये तथा बारी-बारी से सभी लोगों के घरों का ताला तोड़ नकद समेत लाखों के जेवरात गायब कर दिया।

