रिजल्ट:जहानाबाद व अरवल में जला लालटेन

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार मौका मिलते ही माले ने दोनों हाथों से अवसर को लपका, पांच में से दो सीटें अपने नाम कीं

सिटी रिपाेर्टर|जहानाबाद जहानाबाद व अरवल की सभी पांच सीटों पर दोनों ने धमाकेदार जीत दर्ज कर राजग का सूपड़ा साफ कर दिया। जहानाबाद जिले के जहानाबाद सीट से कुमार कृष्णमोहन उर्फ सुदय यादव ने एक बार फिर से शानदार जीत दर्ज की है। उन्होंने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी व जद यू उम्मीदवार व राज्य सरकार के कद्दावर मंत्री रहे कृष्णनंदन वर्मा को 33902 वोटों के भारी अंतर से करारी शिकस्त दी। मालूम हो कि 2015 में सुदय यादव के पिता व पूर्व मंत्री मुंद्रिका सिंह यादव ने जहानाबाद सीट पर रालोसपा के प्रवीण कुमार को तीस हजार से अधिक वोटों से हराया था। उसके बाद 2017 में उनकी मृत्यु के बाद खाली हुई सीट पर 2018 में हुए उप चुनाव में सुदय यादव ने भी इस सीट से जदयू के उम्मीदवार व पूर्व मंत्री अभिराम शर्मा को पैंतीस हजार से अधिक वोटों से हराकर इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी जीत हासिल की थी। एक बार फिर उन्होंने दूसरी बार जहानाबाद सीट पर अपना कब्जा बरकरार रखा। इसी प्रकार घोसी में भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार रामबलि सिंह यादव ने पूर्व सांसद डा.जगदीश शर्मा के पुत्र व यहां के पूर्व विधायक रहे राहुल कुमार को लगभग अठारह हजार वोटों से शिकस्त देकर जगदीश शर्मा के परिवार के घाेसी में स्थापित लगभग चार दशक के एकछत्र वर्चस्व को खारिज कर दिया। यह राहुल की लगातार दूसरी हार है। गत चुनाव में उन्हें कृष्णनंदन वर्मा ने दोनों प्रत्याशी के रूप में बतौर जद यू उम्मीदवार लगभग बाइस हजार मतों से हराकर उनके परिवार के अड़तीस साल के लगातार जीत के रिकार्ड को ध्वस्त कर दिया था।

इधर मखदुमपुर में भी राजद ने अपना कब्जा बरकरार रखा है। हालांकि राजद ने यहां अपने वर्तमान विधायक सूबेदार दास का पत्ता साफ कर नए उम्मीदवार पर हाथ आजमाया। यहां से पहली बार चुनावी राजनीति में हाथ आजमा रहे युवा उम्मीदवार सतीश दास ने पूर्व सीएम जीतन राम मांझी के दामाद देवेन्द्र कुमार मांझी को लगभग बाइस हजार वोटों के भारी अंतर से पीट कर राजद का कब्जा बरकरार रखा।

महागठबंधन की हुई धमाकेदार जीत के पीछे भाकपा-माले की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण

जिले में नब्बे के दशक में भाकपा माले की राजनीति का बड़ा वजूद था लेकिन लालू प्रसाद के प्रादुर्भाव बढ़ने के साथ ही वाम की राजनीतिक धारा लालू यादव की समाजवादी राजनीति में धीरे-धीरे गुम होती रही। नब्बे के बाद के हर चुनाव में भाकपा माले का वोट क्रमश: कम होकर सिकुड़ता गया। हालांकि माले के साथ उनके कैडर वोट ही उनके साथ मजबूती से खड़े रहे। फिर भी सबके बावजूद भाकपा माले ने अपनी एग्रेसिव पॉलिटिक्स व गरीब-गुरुबों के मुद्दों की आंदोलनात्मक राजनीति जारी रखी लेकिन लालू प्रसाद के सामने चुनाव में उनकी स्थिति में कोई खास सुधार नहीं हुआ।
2005 में नीतीश कुमार की सोशल इंजीनियरिंग ने भी माले की राजनीति को कुछ और कुंद कर दिया। नीतीश कुमार द्वारा महादलित व अति पिछड़ों को पंचायत स्तर तक की राजनीति में तरजीह देने से आखिरकार माले को झटका लगता रहा। इसके अलावा माले गठबंधन की राजनीति में ज्यादा रूचि नहीं दिखलाई लिहाजा गठबंधन की राजनीतिक दौर में पार्टी लगातार पिछड़ती गई। हालांकि भाकपा माले की समाज के अंतिम पायदान के लोगों में पकड़ वैचारिक रूप से कभी कमजोर नहीं हुई।
इस चुनाव में जब राजद का साथ मिला तो भाकपा माले ने अवसर को दाेनाें हाथों से लपक लिया। अरवल सीट पर पार्टी के दमदार नेता महानंद तो घाेसी सीट से औरंगाबाद जिले के मूल निवासी रामबली यादव ने धमाकेदार तरीके से जीत कर भाकपा माले के राजनीतिक वजूद को फिर से यहां मजबूती से खड़ा कर दिया। भाकपा माले के महागठबंधन में साथ आने से राजद को काफी बल मिला। अगर जहानाबाद व अरवल की सभी सीटों पर महागठबंधन ने धमाकेदार जीत दर्ज की है तो उसकी सबसे बड़ी राजनीतिक वजह भाकपा माले का महागठबंधन में साथ आना रहा है। अाने वाले दिनों में जिले में एक बार फिर से भाकपा माले का राजनीतिक ताकत में उल्लेखनीय वृद्धि होना तय माना जा रहा है। भाकपा माले के जहानाबाद व अरवल की राजनीति में दो सीटों पर जीत के बाद इसके बड़े सामाजिक असर भी फिर से तय हो सकते हैं।
निवर्तमान विधाायक हारे
इधर अरवल में भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार महानंद ने सीधे मुकाबले में शानदार जीत हासिल कर भाजपा के दीपक शर्मा को हराया तो कुर्था में राजद के उम्मीदवार व पूर्व मंत्री वागी कुमार वर्मा ने निवर्तमान विधायक सत्यदेव कुशवाहा को उनके घर में घुसकर मात दी। जहानाबाद व अरवल के चुनाव परिणाम में लोजपा व भाकपा माले एक निर्णायक राजनीतिक फैक्टर के रूप में उभरकर सामने आए।

