करपी:स्टेट बैंक में आया था खाता खोलवाने, बाइक ले भागे चोर

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
किंजर थाना क्षेत्र के स्थानीय बाजार स्थित स्टेट बैंक शाखा परिसर से दो पहिया वाहन की चोरी की घटना से दोपहिया मालिकों में सनसनी फैल गई है। इधर पांच छः महीने से दोपहिया वाहनों की चोरी पर पूरी तरह लगाम लग चुका था। चोरी की वारदात पूरी तरह से रुक गया था। लेकिन मंगलवार को एसबीआई बैंक शाखा परिसर से दो पहिया वाहन की चोरी कर चोरी करने वाले फिर चोरी की मंसूबा पाले हुए हैं।

इसके पूर्व में भी स्थानीय बाजार स्थित एसबीआई शाखा एवं दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक परिसर से कई दोपहिया वाहनों की चोरी हुई है। वहीं इस घटना के बारे में बंधु बिगहा निवासी, पीड़ित दो पहिया वाहन मालिक अजय कुमार ने बतलाया कि हम अपनी पत्नी जो शिक्षिका है। उनकी खाता खुलवाने किंजर स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया शाखा में आया था।

अपनी हीरो कंपनी स्प्लेंडर प्रो मॉडल की दो पहिया वाहन को बैंक के नीचे खड़ी कर बैंक कार्य से ऊपर शाखा में चला गया। उसके कुछ देर बाद जब अपनी कार्य निपटा कर नीचे पहुंचा, तो अपनी वाहन को गायब पाया।आसपास में काफी खोजबीन की लेकिन वाहन का कुछ पता नहीं चला। वही इस चोरी की घटना की समाचार शाखा प्रबंधक को बतलाया तो शाखा प्रबंधक सहानुभूति जताते हुए सबसे पहले प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने की सलाह दी।

