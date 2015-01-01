पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:खेतों में पराली जलाने पर दर्ज कराया जाएगा केस

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • मिट्‌टी की शक्ति होती है कम, प्रदूषण भी बढ़ता है

खेतों में धान की फसल तैयार होने के साथ ही उनकी कटाई शुरू हो चुकी है। फसल की कटाई के बाद प्राय: किसान खेतों में ही फसल के अवशेष जलाने लगते हैं, जिससे मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति क्षीण होने के साथ ही वातावारण को भारी नुकसान पहुंचता है। इस दिशा में किसानों को बार-बार खेतों में पराली नहीं जलाने का निर्देश दिया जा रहा है। बावजूद इसके आदेश का उललंघन कर खेतों में अवशेष जलाते पकड़े जाने पर संबंधित किसानों का निबंधन रद्द करते हुए उनके खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई जाएगी। हर साल फसल की कटाई के बाद जिले में कई जगह किसान फसल के अवशेष खेतों में जला दिया करते हैं। इससे मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति कम होने के साथ ही मिट्टी की सेहत पर काफी प्रतिकूल असर पड़ता है। वहीं दूसरी ओर एकसाथ बड़ी मात्रा में पराली जलाए जाने से पर्यावरण को भी भारी नुकसान पहुंचता है।

