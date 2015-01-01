पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वास्थ्य सेवा बदहाल:चंदा एपीएचसी में नहीं है लैब टेक्नीशियन प्राइवेट जांचघर वाले काट रहे हैं चांदी

कलेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरीजों को बाजार में जाकर करानी पड़ती है जांच, होती है परेशानी
  • प्रयोगशाला सहायक के अभाव में पिछले लगभग 6 माह से नहीं हो रही कोरोना की जांच

प्रयोगशाला सहायक के अभाव में चंदा के अतिरिक्त स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में संसाधन मौजूद रहने के बावजूद मरीजों को उचित इलाज नहीं हो रहा है। यहां ऐसी स्थिति बनी हुई है कि टेक्नीशियन के अभाव में मरीजों का जांच कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है। मरीजों को बाजार में जाकर जांच कराना पड़ता है। कोरोना के चलते प्रयोगशाला सहायक के अभाव में पिछले लगभग 6 माह से जांच कार्य बाधित हो गया है।

नतीजा है कि आपातकालीन मरीजों का जांच निजी जांच केंद्र पर आश्रित होना पड़ रहा है। इतना ही नहीं आपातकालीन मरीजों को लंबी दूरी तय कर अरवल जाना पड़ता है। जबकि इस अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में लाखों रुपया का जांच संसाधन उपलब्ध है। अगर नहीं है तो लैब टेक्नीशियन। मात्र एक लैब टेक्नीशियन सुनील कुमार के सहारे यह चिकित्सा केंद्र संचालित हो रहा है।

6 कमरों वाले यह अतिरिक्त स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर हेल्थ एवं वैलनेस सेंटर के साथ पर्याप्त मात्रा में भवन उपलब्ध है। स्त्री एवं पुरुष के लिए अलग-अलग शौचालय, स्नानागार 24 घंटे आपातकालीन रोशनी के लिए जनरेटर सरकार ने उपलब्ध है।

जिससे कि देहाती क्षेत्र में लोगों को स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा सके। पहले यहां दो प्रयोगशाला सहायक की प्रतिनियुक्ति थी। लेकिन वर्तमान समय में पूरे प्रखंड के 4 अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मात्र दो लैब टेक्नीशियन कार्यरत है।

रोज 100 से 150 मरीजों का होता है चेकअप
चंदा में दो विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक डॉ. विजय प्रसाद सिंह एवं डॉ. अभिषेक सिन्हा की देखरेख में आयुष चिकित्सक के अलावे दर्जनों कर्मी मौजूद रहते हैं। जिसके कारण आउटडोर सुविधा दुगनी हो गई है। यहां दोनों पारियों में प्रतिदिन 100 से 150 मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं। मौके पर कार्यरत डॉ विजय प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि गंभीर मरीजों को जांच के अभाव में अरवल भेजा जाता है। अगर उचित प्रयोगशाला सहायक उपलब्धता रहती तो परेशानी नहीं होती।

केंद्र में कई तरह की जांच के लिए उपलब्ध है किट
ब्लड जांच, एचआईवी, ग्लोबिन, किडनी फंक्शन, यूरीन टेस्ट के अलावा कई जांच सुविधा हेतु किट यहां उपलब्ध है। यहां आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत मरीजों का इलाज भी किया जाता है। एवं कार्ड उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। डॉक्टर अभिषेक रंजन के देखरेख में संचारी रोगों का उचित इलाज एवं परामर्श से रोगियों की संख्या दुगना हो गई है।

यही कारण है कि सुबह 8 बजते ही ओपीडी पर मरीजों की भीड़ लग जाती है। फिलहाल चिकित्सकों के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में क्वार्टर नहीं रहने से परेशानी हो रही है। क्योंकि स्थाई तौर पर दो विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर का सेवा यहां उपलब्ध कराया गया है।

शहर में नहीं हैं प्रशिक्षित लैब टेक्नीशियन
डॉ. विजय प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि फिलवक्त सभी जगह पर पैथोलैब का बोर्ड टंगा हुआ मिलेगा। जिसमें टेक्नीशियन का नाम अंकित रहता है। लेकिन जांच झोलाछाप जैसे लोग करते हैं। जिसमें गलत डायग्नोसिस के कारण मरीजों की जान भी जा सकती है।

इस विषय पर स्वास्थ्य समिति बिहार सरकार कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। यही कारण है कि बाजारों में कुकुरमुत्ता की तरह जांचधर खोल दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य एवं मरीजों को उचित जांच एक अहम प्रक्रिया है। थोड़ा सा भी चूक होने पर मरीज को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें