शिकस्त:क्रिकेट मैच में शहर तेलपा की टीम ने करवां बलराम को दी करारी शिकस्त

करपी4 घंटे पहले
  • मंगलवार को करपी प्रीमियर लीग का किया गया उद्घाटन, कई टीमें ले रहीं हिस्सा

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित खेल मैदान पर मंगलवार को करपी प्रीमियर लीग का उद्घाटन राजद नेता अलख पासवान ने किया। इस मौके पर उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि क्रिकेट में बिहार भी अपनी पहचान बना रहा है। राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अपना परचम फहराने के लिए बिहार के कई युवा खिलाड़ी तैयार है।

ऐसे में ग्रामीण कस्बाई इलाकों में इस प्रकार के आयोजन से युवा प्रतिभाओं को निखरने का मौका मिलेगा। स्थानीय मुखिया प्रतिनिधि मंटू मल्होत्रा ने कहा कि आदर्श छात्र संघ के द्वारा आयोजित इस मुकाबला में कई टीमें भाग ले रही है। उन्होंने आयोजकों को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि ऐसे आयोजन से सुदूर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले प्रतिभाओं को निखरने का मौका मिलता है।

उद्घाटन समारोह की अध्यक्षता आदर्श छात्र संघ के अध्यक्ष प्रफुल्ल कुमार ने किया। इस मौके पर प्रिंस कुमार, सिद्धार्थ कुमार, सुबोध कुमार समेत कई लोगों ने अपनी बातें रखी। उद्घाटन मैच शहर तेलपा एवं करवा बलराम के बीच खेला गया। पहले खेलते हुए तेलपा की टीम ने 16 ओवर में 165 रन बनाए। जिसके जवाब में करवा बलराम क्रिकेट टीम मात्र 44 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई। इस प्रकार शहर तेलपा ने प्रथम जीत दर्ज किया।

साहित्यकार को किया गया सम्मानित

युवा साहित्यकार डॉ. राकेश कुमार कश्यप को हिंदी साहित्य सम्मेलन पटना के द्वारा बटोहिया गीत के रचनाकार बाबू रघुवर नारायण बटोहिया स्मृति सम्मान 2020 से सम्मानित किया गया। सम्मेलन के अध्यक्ष डॉ. अनिल कुमार द्वारा अंगवस्त्र और प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर राजवर्धन आजाद, साहित्यकार शंकर प्रसाद, कवि राजकुमार प्रेमी उपस्थित थे ।

