पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शीघ्र व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं हुई तो होगी कार्रवाई:जन स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था में अपेक्षित सुधार करें सिविल सर्जन

जहानाबाद8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में लगातार लचर हो रही जन स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था में उल्लेखनीय सुधार व सरकारी अस्पतालों की व्यवस्था को दुरूस्त करने के लिए अब जिला प्रशासन सामने आया है। सोमवार को जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने विभागीय अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर जन स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को चुस्त करने के उपायों पर गंभीर विमर्श कर अधिकारियों को कई जरूरी निर्देश दिए। डीएम ने सिविल सर्जन को सदर अस्पताल के सभी डॉक्टरों का पुनः रोस्टर तैयार करने की हिदायत देते हुए कार्य संस्कृति में सुधार लाने की चेतावनी दी।

रोस्टर के अनुसार डॉक्टरों की उपस्थिति की जांच करने हेतु वरीय सीनियर िडप्टी कलेक्टरों की एक टीम गठित करने का निर्णय भी लिया गया। डीएम ने कहा कि अब सीनियर डिप्टी कलेक्टरों की टीम प्रतिदिन सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे ओपीडी सेवाओं के अलावा दोपहर ढाई बजे आपातकालीन सेवाओं का एवं रात नौ बजे आपातकालीन सेवा,आईसोलेशन वार्ड, ब्लड बैंक आदि का निरीक्षण करेंगे। साथ ही प्रतिदिन दवा वितरण, साफ-सफाई एवं वार्डों का भी निरीक्षण भी किया जाएगा। जांच प्रतिवेदन के अनुसार सिविल सर्जन को आवश्यक एवं सख्त कार्रवाई करने का डीएम ने सिविल सर्जन को निर्देश दिया। बैठक में सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, पैथोलॉजी लैब की सुविधाओं को सुचारू रूप से संचालित करने का निर्देश भी सिविल सर्जन को दिया गया।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की बैठक में डीएम ने अधिकारियों को दी सख्त चेतावनी, जारी कीं कई जरूरी हिदायतें

आवश्यक दवाओं की उपलब्धता को सुनिश्चित करें सिविल सर्जन
जिलाधिकारी ने सिविल सर्जन को सख्त निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि सरकार के माध्यम से सभी अस्पतालों में दी जाने वाली आवश्यक दवाओं की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित कराएं ताकि गरीब मरीजों को उनकी जरूरत की महंगी दवाएं निजी दुकानों से नहीं खरीदनी पड़े। इसके अलावा सभी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में चिकित्सकों की ससमय उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश भी दिया गया। अस्पतालों में दी जाने वाली अन्य सुविधाएं जैसे विकलांगता प्रमाण पत्र आदि सुविधाओं को भी उचित ससमय लाभुकों को सहुलियत से देने का निर्देश दिया गया।

-सेवा में नहीं सुधार हुआ तो सीएस को विभागीय कार्रवाई की चेतावनी
बैठक में जिला पदाधिकारी द्वारा सिविल सर्जन को बाल चिकित्सा एवं सर्जरी का ओपीडी चालू करने हेतु और शाम के समय ओपीडी की सुविधा को शुरू करने का निर्देश भी दिया। उन्होंने सिविल सर्जन को जिले में नव प्रतिनियुक्त चिकित्सकों की सहायक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में प्रतिनियुक्ति कर ऐसे केन्द्रों को शीघ्र चालू करने का निर्देश दिया। सिविल सर्जन को उच्च शिक्षा हेतु गए हुए चिकित्सकों के बारे में अद्यतन प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने को कहा गया। जिला पदाधिकारी द्वारा बैठक में सिविल सर्जन को स्वास्थ्य संबंधित सभी सेवाओं एवं सुविधाओं को ससमय एवं सुचारू रूप से उपलब्ध कराने का सख्त निर्देश दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें