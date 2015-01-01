पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:सभी अस्पतालों में बढ़ाया जाएगा कोरोना जांच का दायरा

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना का संक्रमण फैलने से रोकने के लिए प्रशासन सख्त, जांच अधिकारियों ने मिली जिम्मेवारी

जिले में कोरोना को लेकर एक बार फिर से सतर्कता बढ़ा दी गई है। मंगलवार को यहां जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार की अध्यक्षता में डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप की एक अहम बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए। दरअसल मुख्य सचिव ने यहां आलाधिकारियों के साथ विडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग कर कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिए कई अहम सतर्कता बरते जाने का निर्देश दिया है। निर्देश के आलोक में जिले में जांच की संख्या बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भी कोविड-19 की टेस्टिंग की गति तेज करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को डीएम ने कई जरूरी हिदायतें दी। कॉन्टैक्ट ट्रेसिंग करने और कंटेनमेंट जोन में कोविड-19 की शर्तों का कड़ाई से अनुपालन कराने का फिर से निर्देश जारी किया गया।

जांच से संबंधित सभी आदेशों का अनुपालन सिविल सर्जन जहानाबाद को सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया गया। जिलाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की गति कमी है लेकिन अब भी खतरा बरकरार है। ऐसे में कोरोना की रफ्तार जिले में फिर तेज न हो, इसके लिए हर स्तर पर सावधानियां जरूरी है। कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में उन्होंने जिलेवासियों से समर्थन व संयम बरतने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि अब कुछ ही महीनों की बात है जब वैक्सीन आम लोगों के लिए उपलब्ध हो सकेगा।

नियम का पालन नहीं करनेवाले दुकानदारों की बंद होगी दुकान

मास्क जांच अभियान में सख्ती लाने के निर्देश पर शुरू हुआ अमल, वाहनों की होगी जब्ती
कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने हेतु जिलाधिकारी ने सख्ती बरतने का आदेश जारी किया जिस पर अमल भी शुरू हो गया। ताजा निर्देश के बाद बिना मास्क के यात्री वाहन में किसी को यात्रा की अनुमति नहीं होगी। वाहन में बिना मास्क के यात्रा करते हुए पाए जाने पर वाहन को जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

दुकानों की भी नियमित तौर पर होगी जांच, अनदेखी पर होगी कार्रवाई
कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने हेतु अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, सभी अंचल पदाधिकारी , कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी, नगर परिषद, जहानाबाद, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी, नगर पंचायत, मखदुमपुर द्वारा दुकानों की जांच की जाएगी। दुकानदारों एवं ग्राहकों को मास्क पहनना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनुपालन करना अनिवार्य है । दुकानदार अपने-अपने दुकान के आगे 6 फीट की दूरी पर गोल घेरा बनाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। अगर दुकानदार इसका उल्लंघन करते हैं तो उनके दुकान को बंद करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी तथा आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम 2005 की धारा 51- 60 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

