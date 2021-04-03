पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन:चिह्नित 5112 फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों मे से 3980 को दी गई कोरोना की वैक्सीन

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
वैक्सीनेशन के प्रथम फेज में स्वास्थ्य व आईसीडीएए विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मियों की निर्धारित संख्या में से गुरुवार तक छिहत्तर प्रतिशत को टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है। डीआईओ बीके सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में चिन्हित किए गए दोनो विभाग के 5112 लोगों में से अब तक 3980 लोगों को ही कोविशील्ड की वैक्सीन लगाई गई है। यानि अब भी 24 फ़ीसदी करोना फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को कोरोना वैक्सीन नहीं लग पाई है। शत प्रतिशत लक्ष्य को पूरा करने की स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सामने कड़ी चुनौती है। हालांकि दो दिन पूर्व स्वास्थ विभाग की हुई बैठक में डीएम नवीन कुमार ने चार फरवरी तक चिन्हित किए गए सभी संबंधित कर्मियों व अधिकारियों को प्रथम पेज पर वैक्सीनेशन पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया था।

24 फीसदी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन देना स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए चुनौती, डीएम ने चार फरवरी तक दिया था समय

16 से शुरू हुआ था टीकाकरण
16 जनवरी को जिले के सदर अस्पताल परिसर के जीएनएम कोविट सेंटर समेत पांच पीएचसी केंद्रों पर कोरोना का टीकाकरण कार्य का शुभारंभ डीएम नवीन कुमार एवं सीएस विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने शुरू कराया था। मौके पर अधिकारियों ने जिले में चिन्हित किए गए 5112 करोना फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों, जिसमे चिकित्सक ,स्वास्थ्य कर्मी, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका व आशा को शुरुआती में टीका दिए जाने का प्रावधान किया गया था। दूसरे फेज में सुरक्षाकर्मी एवं 60 वर्ष से ऊपर वाले लोगों को टीका देने की जानकारी दी गई।

टीका नहीं लगानेवाले कर्मियों पर होगी कार्रवाई
पूर्व सिविल सर्जन एवं डीआईओ ने विभिन्न पीएचसी का दौरा कर वैक्सीनेशन कार्य का जायजा ले गति तेज करने का निर्देश दिया था। उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य कर्मी एवं आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को निर्भीक होकर स्वास्थ्य हित में निर्भीक होकर कोरोना का टीका लेने की सलाह दी थी। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कोरोना फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को यह टीका जीवन रक्षा के लिए जरूरी है जो लोग टीका लेने में कोताही बरतेगें, उनपर अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई होगी।

लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र बढ़ा
ल्क्ष्य को जल्दी हासिल करने के लिए एक सप्ताह पूर्व ही टीकाकरण की गति तेज करने के लिए जिले में वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र पांच से बढ़ाकर आठ कर दिया गया है। सभी सात पीएचसी केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन के अलावा सदर अस्पताल में भी वैक्सीनेशन की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके बावजूद करोना फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों में वैक्सीन लेने के प्रति पुरी जागरूकता नहीं जगी। फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर वैक्सीन लेने के प्रति उत्साह नही दिखा रहे हैं।

आईसीडएस कर्मियों ने भी टीका लेने में दिखाई है रुचि
इधर बीते दो दिनो मे विभिन्न केंद्रों पर सीडीपीओ के साथ आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं ने भी कोरोना का टीका लिया। टीका लेने के बाद सदर सीडीपीओ अर्चना ने बताया कि टीका लेने के बाद वह पूरी तरह से फीट महसूस कर रही हैं। उन्होंने नित्य दिन की तरह अपना कार्यालय कार्य संपादित किया। डीपीओ रश्मि सिंह ने भी सभी सेविकाओं को भी जीवन की सुरक्षा के लिए स्वास्थ्य हित में कोरोना का टीका लेने की सलाह दी है।

