कोरोना अपडेट:जिले के सभी आठ केंद्रों पर हुई कोरोना की जांच, केवल दो पर मिले नौ नए संक्रमित

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अबतक 3238 पॉजिटिव हुए लोगों में से 176 केस एक्टिव, प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब भी सतर्क

जिने में कोराेना की रफ्तार थमने के बावजूद जांच का सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है। जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपनी सतर्कता कम नहीं कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डा.विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि जांच का यह सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी रहेगा। गुरुवार को भी जिले में एक साथ कई टीमों के द्वारा अगल-अलग स्थानों पर विभिन्न तरीकों से 1697 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सदर अस्पताल व मखदुमपुर केन्द्र पर क्रमश: सात और दो नए केस मिलाकर कुल नौ नए केस सामने आए।

गुरुवार की शाम तक जिले में 182796 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है, जिसमें से एक लाख 79 हजार से अधिक लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमित हुए लगभग 93 प्रतिशत कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। जिले में संक्रमित हुए अब तक लाेगों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3238 तक पहुंच गई है। सदर अस्पताल में गुरुवार को 38 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सात नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, सिकरिया के द्वारा 160 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं पाई गई।

इसके अलावा काको पीएचसी में 176 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। इसी प्रकार घोसी में 150 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। हुलासगंज में 155 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। रतनी में 179 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। मखदुमपुर में भी 295 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें दो की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव मिली। मोदनगंज में 183 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। ट्रूनेट से हुई 120 लोगों की जांच की गई जबकि आरटी-पीसीआर से 241 लोगों की जांच की गई। इस प्रकार जिले में गुरुवार को नौ नए केस सामने आए।

एक लाख 79 हजार से अधिक की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव
गुरुवार की शाम तक जिले में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित कुल 182796 लोगों के सैम्पल लेकर कोरोना की जांच की गई है। जांच में लगभग एक लाख 77 हजार से अधिक व्यक्तियों का सैम्पल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिले हैं। अब भी 147 सैम्पल की जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अब तक लगभग 93 प्रतिशत लाेग कोरोना को मात देने में सफल हो चुके हैं। लेकिन अब भी जिले में 176 ऐक्टिव केस (पाॅजिटिव) हैं।

