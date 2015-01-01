पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:सुबह आठ बजे शुरू होगी मतों की गिनती, रैली जुलूस और आतिशबाजी पर लगाई गई पाबंदी

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • बरबट्‌टा के रास्ते सेंटर पर मिलेगा वाहनों को प्रवेश, वन-वे रहेगी ट्रैफिक, सुबह दस बजे से मिलने लगेगा रुझान, रात आठ बजे तक संपन्न हो सकती है पूरी प्रक्रिया

जिलाधिकारी सह जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी नवीन कुमार व एसपी मिनू कुमारी ने सोमवार को अधिकारियों व कर्मियों के साथ संयुक्त ब्रीफींग के बाद कहा कि निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश पर निष्पक्ष व पारदर्शी तरीके से काउंटिंग के लिए सभी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। डीएम ने बताया कि मंगलवार को सुबह आठ बजे से तीनो विधानसभा सीटों पर पड़े मतों की गणना शुरू होगी। उन्होने कहा कि काउंटिंग स्थल और आस पास सुरक्षा के तगड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। मतगणना केन्द्र पर थ्री लेयर सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था की गई है। मालूम हो कि जिले में एसएस कॉलेज में मतगणना केन्द्र बनाया गया है। कोविड-19 को लेकर आयोग के दिशा-निर्देशों के तहत जिला प्रशासन ने केन्द्र पर मतों की गणना को लेकर व्यापक प्रबंध किया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने स्पष्ट किया कि मतगणना के बाद कोई भी राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधि, निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार या उनके समर्थक किसी भी प्रकार का विजयी जुलूस नहीं निकालेंगे, ना तो आतिशबाजी या अन्य कोई शस्त्र प्रदर्शन व शक्ति प्रदर्शन ही करेंगे।

थ्री लेयर में हो रही वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा, कोरोना से बचने को लेकर भी की गई है पूरी व्यवस्था

प्रेक्षकों की निगरानी में होगी वोटों की गिनती
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने जिले में विधानसभावार मतगणना प्रेक्षकों की नियुक्ति की है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधि, निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी व मतगणना अभिकर्ता मतगणना के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की शिकायत संबंधित विधानसभा के मतगणना प्रेक्षक के समक्ष कर सकेंगे।

विधानसभावार 14 टेबल में वोटों की गिनती करेंगे कर्मचारी
मतगणना की शुरुआत सुबह आठ बजे से हो जायेगी। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिला मुख्यालय स्थित एसएस कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केन्द्र पर घोसी,जहानाबाद और मखदुमपुर विधानसभा सीटों के मतों की गणना की जाएगी। प्रत्येक विधानसभा सीटों के मतों की गिनती के लिए 14 टेबल की व्यवस्था की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि तीनो विधानसभा सीटों की मतगणना के लिए दो-दो हॉल में 07-07 टेबल की व्यवस्था की गयी है। ऐसे आसार हैं कि तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के मतों की गणना शाम छह बजे से लेकर रात आठ बजे तक पूरी करा ली जायेगी। निर्वाची पदाधिकारी ने तीनों विधानसभा सीट के 35 अभ्यर्थियों को मतगणना स्थल, मतगणना तिथि और मतगणना प्रारंभ होने के समय व पूरी नियमों की विस्तृत जानकारी दे दी है।

पोस्टल बैलेट और ईवीएम की गिनती साथ-साथ रहेगी जारी
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद मतगणना में पूर्व के नियमों में व्यापक फेरबदल किया है। अब पूर्व की भांति पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना समाप्त होने के बाद ईवीएम वोटों की गिनती नहीं होगी। बल्कि पोस्टल बैलेट के साथ ही साथ अन्य टेबल पर ईवीएम वोटों की गिनती भी होती रहेगी। स्पष्ट तौर पर कहा जाये तो मतगणना के शुरुआत से ही पोल्ड ईवीएम के मतों की गिनती जारी रहेगी। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रत्येक विधान सभा क्षेत्र के लिए एक टेबल पर पोस्टल बैलेट के गिनती की व्यवस्था की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर, एक काउंटिंग सुपरवाईजर और एक काउंटिंग असिस्टेंट मौजूद रहेंगे। निर्वाचन आयोग ने पूर्व में मतगणना के दौरान कंट्रोल यूनिट का डिस्पले बड़े स्क्रीन पर करने को निदेश दिया था।

मतगणना केंद्र व आसपास नहीं चलेंगे किसी भी तरह के वाहन
एसपी मीनू कुमारी ने बताय कि मतगणना केंद्र में सुरक्षा के चाक-चौबंद इंतजाम किए गए हैं। मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर और बाहर सुरक्षा के लिए खास इंतजाम किए गए हैं। मतगणना केंद्र पर त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। प्रथम स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के तहत मतगणना केंद्रों के सौ मीटर के दायरे को पेडस्ट्रीयन जोन घोषित किया गया है। यानि कि इस दायरे में कोई भी वाहनों का परिचालन नहीं हो सकेगा। इस दायरे में पैदल आवागमन हो सकता है। मतगणना केंद्र में डीएम-एसपी और प्रेक्षक के अलावा किसी भी व्यक्ति का वाहन प्रवेश नहीं होगा। पेडस्ट्रीयन जोन में जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी द्वारा निर्गत पहचान पत्र, प्रवेश पत्र प्राप्त मतगणना कर्मी, उम्मीदवार, मतगणना अभिकर्ता और मीडिया कर्मियों के अलावा अन्य व्यक्ति का इस क्षेत्र में प्रवेश पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

इसके लिए बैरिकेडिंग कराई गई है और दंडाधिकारी-पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि इस दायरे में प्रवेश करने वाले व्यक्तियों की सही तरीके से जांच करनी है। प्रवेश पत्र की भली-भांति जांच के बाद ही अंदर प्रवेश करने की अनुमति देना है। द्वितीय स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था विधानसभावार की गई है। इसके लिए प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों का दायित्व होगा कि मतगणना कक्ष में जाने वाले व्यक्तियों की सही तरीके से जांच की जाए, ताकि कोई माचिस, शस्त्र, मोबाइल, आई पैड, लैपटॉप आदि लेकर प्रवेश न कर सके।

