अरवल:फतेहपुर संडा कॉलेज में होगी मतगणना, 50 कंपनी जवानों के अलावा जिले की पुलिस भी रहेगी तैनात

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतगणना केंद्र पर परेशानी से बचने के लिए अधिकारियों को किया गया अलर्ट

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद सभी ईवीएम को जिला प्रशासन द्वारा बनाए गए वज्रगृह में जमा करा लिया गया हैं। फतेहपुर संडा कॉलेज में वज्रगृह बनाया गया हैं। जहां पर सभी ईवीएम मशीन को सुरक्षित रखा गया हैं।ईवीएम मशीन की सुरक्षा के लिए तीन स्तरीय सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था की गई है।

जिसके लिए दंडाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में सशस्त्र बल को लगाया गया हैं। जिसमें सीआईएसएफ के जवान 50 के अलावे जिला पुलिस के जवान को तैनात किया गया हैं। इसके अलावे 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया हैं।बज्र गृह की सुरक्षा के लिए 4 मोर्चा लगाया गया हैं। जहां पर 24 घंटे जवान डियूटी पर तैनात किये गए हैं। बज्रगृह के पास ही प्रतिनिधियों को बैठने के लिए और रहने का भी व्यवस्था किया गया है।

मतदान के बाद सभी ईवीएम को जमा करवाया गया. कई मतदान अधिकारी रात भर ईवीएम मशीन लेकर खडे रहें. गुरुवार को सुबह आठ बजे तक ईवीएम मशीन जमा होते रहा।इस संबंध में पुछे जाने पर एसपी राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि ब्रज गृह की सुरक्षा में कोताही नहीं होगा। किसी भी दल के प्रतिनिधि अगर वहां रहना चाहते हैं। तो उसके लिए अलग व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके अलावा अगर वे चाहें तो ब्रजगृह के बाहर चुनाव आयोग द्वारा निर्धारित गाइड लाइन के अनुसार अपना टेंट शामियाना लगाकर रह सकते हैं। लेकिन ब्रजगृह के कैंपस में प्रवेश की अनुमति किसी को नहीं होगा।
वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा में फोर्स तैनात, 32 सीसीटीवी कैमरे से भी की जा रही है निगरानी
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने कहा कि ब्रज गृह की सुरक्षा में किसी प्रकार की कोताही पुलिस नहीं बरत रही है। अपनी डियूटी पर सभी मुस्तैद है। यहां औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल के अलावे डीएपी के जवानों को लगाया गया है। महाविद्यालय के दोनों भवन पर चार मोर्चा बनाया गया है।

इसमें औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल के 50 जवान तैनात हैं।साथ ही 32 जगह पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा भी लगाया गया है। अगर इस विषय पर किसी को शक हो तो हमें बताएं।उस पर भी कार्रवाई होगी। लेकिन पुलिस प्रशासन लोकतंत्र मजबूत हो इसके लिए कार्य कर रही है।
अरवल में 54.87 प्रतिशत यानि कुल 1 लाख 37 हजार तो कुर्था में 52.80 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया कि लोगों ने अपने जीवन का परवाह नहीं किया और वोट देने के लिए मतदान केंद्र पर गए। यह देश और लोकतंत्र के लिए शुभ संकेत है। लोकतंत्र की मजबूती आम लोगों के सहयोग से ही होता है। इसमें सभी ने भागीदारी निभाई है। यह खुशी की बात है।

