विधानसभा चुनाव:14 टेबल पर होगी मतगणना, लगेंगे 200 कर्मचारी

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिलाधिकारी ने अधिकारियों की टीम के साथ तैयार किया मतगणना का मास्टर प्लान

मतगणना की तैयारी काे लेकर जिला प्रशासन अपनी तैयारियों काे पुख्ता करने में जुट गया है। जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने बताया कि पारदर्शी व शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से काउंटिंग को लेकर मास्टर प्लान तैयार कर लिया गया है। मतगणना की पूरी प्रक्रिया बेहद पारदर्शी तरीके से संपन्न कराने के लिए आयोग के निर्देश पर सभी जरूरी तैयारियां की जा रही है। हर विधानसभा के लिए 14 टेबल लगाए जाएंगे। जिसपर ईवीएम के जरिए वोटों की गिनती होगी। हर टेबल पर मतगणना सुपरवाइजर, मतदान सहायक और एक माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर होंगे। जिनकी निगरानी में वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी। जिले के 03 विधानसभा के लिए कुल 42 टेबल लगाए जाएंगे। जहां 200 अधिकारी व कर्मी काम करेंगे। जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी संजीव कुमार जमुआर ने बताया कि मतगणना की तैयारी व्यापक स्तर पर की जा रही है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम नवीन कुमार खुद इसकी मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं।
हर बिंदु पर तैयारी में जुटा विभाग
जिला निर्वाचन विभाग मतगणना से जुड़ी हर एक बिंदू पर तैयारी कर रहा है। ताकि समय रहते मतगणना की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली जाए। पूरे मतगणना प्रक्रिया में करीब 200 कर्मियों को लगाया जाएगा। जिसमें 42 टेबल पर कर्मी और अधिकारी तैनात होंगे। इसके अलावा कंप्यूटर और अन्य कामों के लिए करीब 100 कर्मियों को तैनात किया जाएगा। ताकि मतगणना प्रक्रिया को सुलभ तरीके से चलाया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि अगले दो से तीन दिनों में सबको प्रशिक्षण देकर प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। दस नवंबर को सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना कार्य शुरू होगा।

दस नवंबर को होगी मतों की गिनती, लाउडस्पीकर से भी होगा प्रसारित
जिले के तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 1180 बूथों के इवीएम को एसएस कॉलेज के वज्र गृह में सुरक्षित सील हैं। कॉलेज के 03 अलग-अलग तल्लों व कमरों में उन्हें सुरक्षित तरीके से रखा गया है। थ्री लेयर सुरक्षा के साथ वज्र गृह में सील सभी इवीएम की निगरानी तीसरी आंख से हो रही है। दो दर्जन से ज्यादा सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। जिससे 24 घंटे पैनी नजर रखी जा रही है। वहीं वज्र गृह की सुरक्षा मेंअर्द्धसैनिक बलों के एक कंपनी को लगाया गया है।

हर चरण का ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट होगा जारी
मतगणना में हर चरण का ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट जारी किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही लाउडस्पीकर के जरिए इसकी घोषणा की जाएगी। कॉलेज परिसर व उसके बाहर भारी सुरक्षा बलाें की तैनाती की जाएगी। ताकि कोई भी आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन न कर सके। कॉलेज परिसर व उसके बाहर वीडियोग्राफी कराया जाएगा। ताकि गड़बड़ी करने वालों को चिन्हित कर त्वरित कार्रवाई की जा सके। कॉलेज परिसर के दो सौ मीटर के एरिया में सुरक्षा के चाक-चौबंद इंतेजाम रहेगा, जहां परिंदा भी पर नहीं मार सकेगा।

