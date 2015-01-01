पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुस्साहस:बाजार से लाैट रही महिला को अपराधियों ने मारी गोली, गंभीर

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जहानाबाद-घोसी सड़क मार्ग पर कड़रुआ मोड़ के समीप हुई घटना
  • जख्मी हालत में महिला को पीएमसीएच किया गया रेफर

जहानाबाद-घोसी सड़क मार्ग पर काको थाना क्षेत्र के कड़रुआ पुल के समीप रविवार की शाम बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने जहानाबाद से बाजार कर अपने देवर के साथ घर लौट रही महिला को गोली मार दी। जख्मी अवस्था में महिला को सदर अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां से प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद उसे पटना रेफर कर दिया गया।

जख्मी महिला अमथुआ निवासी नवीन कुमार की पत्नी संजना कुमारी बताई जाती है। परिजनों ने बताया कि अगले महीने घर में शादी थी। शादी की तैयारी को लेकर आवश्यक सामान की खरीददारी चल रही थी। रविवार को संजना अपने देवर अर्जुन कुमार के साथ जहानाबाद में कुछ सामान खरीदने आई थी। सामान की खरीददारी करने के बाद वह अपने देवर के साथ बाइक से अमथुआ अपने गांव लौट रही थी। इसी क्रम में कड़रुआ पुल के समीप बाइक से पीछा कर रहे अपराधियों ने गोली मार दी। हालांकि परिजन घटना के पीछे का स्पष्ट कारण नहीं बता सके। इस संदर्भ में थानाध्यक्ष अक्षयवर सिंह ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी मिली है। जानकारी मिलने के बाद वे खुद घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। लेकिन, तब तक वे लोग अस्पताल जा चुके थे। घटना के पीछे का स्पष्ट कारण अभी पता नहीं चला है। परिजनों द्वारा भी अभी कोई लिखित शिकायत दर्ज नहीं कराई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि पूरे मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। शिकायत दर्ज कराने के बाद पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई करेगी।

सड़क दुर्घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत
थाना क्षेत्र के करपी के नजदीक सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक की मौत हो गई। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शेरपुर ग्राम निवासी योगेंद्र चौधरी को ट्रैक्टर एक्सीडेंट में मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अरवल भेजा गया। उसके बाद शव को उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। मौत के बाद परिवार जनों का रोते-रोते बुरा हाल है। मृतक परिवार का कामायू सदस्य था। वहीं इस घटना के बाद परिजनों का रो-रोकर बूरा हाल हो गया है। इस हादसे के बाद स्थानीय लोगों में काफी राेष है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें