जानलेवा हमला:टेहटा में व्यवसायी के बेटे पर जानलेवा हमला, हालत गंभीर

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
टेहटा बाजार के पुराने व्यवसायी हुसैनी भदानी के बेटे अविनाश कुमार उर्फ बबलू पर गुरुवार की शाम पड़ोस के ही एक युवक ने लोहे की पाइप से जानलेवा हमला बोल दिया। इस घटना में बबलू गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। अचानक खून से लथपथ देख उसके परिजनों और आसपास के लोग उसे तुरंत इलाज के लिए जहानाबाद सदर अस्पताल ले गए जहां प्राथमिक इलाज करने के बाद डॉक्टरों ने उसे पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया है। उसके सिर और नाक पर गहरी चोट लगी है जिसके कारण खून का बहाव लगातार जारी है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अविनाश उर्फ बबलू गुरुवार की शाम लगभग 3:00 बजे अपने घर से निकल कर बाजार की ओर आ रहा था। तभी पड़ोस के एक युवक ने अचानक उसके सिर पर लोहे की पाइप से ताबड़तोड़ हमला कर दिया। ज्ञात हो कि अविनाश उर्फ बबलू काफी लंबे समय से अपने परिवार के साथ मुंबई में रह रहा था। कोरोना काल में वह अपनी बीवी और बच्चों के साथ गांव आया हुआ है। इस घटना को लेकर आसपास के लोगों में काफी नाराजगी व्याप्त है।

