पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:64 छठ घाटों पर पुलिस के साथ मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठ घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का हर हाल में पालन व मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य, अधिकारियों की संयुक्त ब्रीफिंग में तय हुई रणनीति

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पर विधि व्यवस्था को दुरूस्त करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा के व्यापक इंतजाम किए हैं। जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार की पहल पर बुधवार को यहां पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की संयुक्त ब्रीफिंग में पर्व के दौरान सबकुछ बेहतर तरीके से निबटाने को लेकर रणनीति बनाई गई। कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को देखते हुए छठ घाटों पर अनिवार्य रूप से सामाजिक दूरी का अनुपालन एवं मास्क का उपयोग सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आम लोगों से जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने अपील की। डीडीसी मुकूल कुमार गुप्ता, अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी सहित कई अन्य अधिकारियों ने छठ पर्व के अवसर पर जिले में विधि व्यवस्था संधारण हेतु दंडाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को अपने-अपने प्रतिनियुक्ति स्थल पर ससमय पहुंचने की हिदायत दी।
किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी होने पर तुरंत पुलिस को दें सूचना
बैठक के बाद अधिकारियों ने बताया गया कि जिले में 64 छठ घाटों पर दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। छठ पर्व के अवसर पर विधि व्यवस्था संधारण हेतु वरीय पदाधिकारी के रूप में डीडीसी मुकुल कुमार गुप्ता को कमान सौंपी गई है। साथ हीं जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष की स्थापना की गई है जो अनुमंडल कार्यालय में कार्यरत है। नियंत्रण कक्ष के प्रभार एसडीओ निखिल धनराज पण्णीकर को दी गई है। नियंत्रण कक्ष का टेलिफोन नंबर- 06114 - 223013 है। किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी होने पर आम लोग इस नंबर पर तुरंत सूचना दे सकते हैं।
जिले के सभी खतरनाक घाटों पर गोताखोरों को किया गया तैनात
महत्वपूर्ण व खतरनाक माने जाने वाले घाटों पर दो-दो गोताखोर की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से बचने हेतु घाटों को छठ पूजा से पूर्व सेनेटाईज किया जाएगा। घाटों पर बैरीकेडिंग की व्यवस्था की गई है। सिविल सर्जन को सभी छठ घाटों पर चिकित्सा व्यवस्था संधारण हेतु चिकित्सक दल एवं आतूर वाहन की व्यवस्था करने का निदेश दिया गया है। कार्यपालक अभियंता, विद्युत को रोशनी की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था करें तथा सभी घाटों पर व्यवस्था की जांच कर लें। कार्यपालक अभियंता, पीएचईडी को अत्यधिक भीड़ वाले घाटों पर आवश्यकता अनुसार स्वच्छ जल एवं अस्थायी शौचालय का निर्माण कराने की हिदयत दी गई है। अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी ने सख्ती के साथ घाटों पर पटाखों की बिक्री या उसे छोड़े जाने के प्रति लोगों को आगाह किया है।

आज छठ घाटों पर रहेगी रौनक, डूबते हुए सूरज को अर्घ्य देंगे व्रती

पीतल व तांबे के बर्तन से निर्धारित समय पर अर्घ्य देना ज्यादा फलदायी

छठ महापर्व पर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने की परंपरा निभाई जाती है। नहाय-खाय और खरना के बाद इस चार दिवसीय महापर्व के तीसरे दिन अस्ताचलगामी तथा चौथे और अंतिम दिन उदितमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर उपासना की जाती है। शहर के काली मंदिर के प्रमुख पुजारी जनमेजय मिश्र कहते हैं कि छठ महापर्व में अर्घ्य की ही प्रधानता होती है। पर कई बार लोग अर्घ्य देते समय जाने-अनजाने कुछ चूक कर जाते हैं,जो नहीं होनी चाहिए। सावधानी बरतने की सलाह देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अर्घ्य देते समय चार बातों का जरूर ध्यान रखना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ताम्बे के पात्र में दूध से अर्घ्य नहीं देना चाहिए। दूध का अर्घ्य हमेशा पीतल के पात्र से देना चाहिए। चांदी, स्टील, शीशा व प्लास्टिक के पात्रों से कभी भी अर्घ्य नहीं देना चाहिए। इसलिए ध्यान रहे कि सिर्फ पीतल व ताम्बे के पात्रों से ही अर्घ्य प्रदान करना उचित रहेगा।

अर्घ्य के सामान का है बड़ा महत्व
महापर्व छठ बड़े ही ध्यानपूर्वक किया जाने वाला अनुष्ठान है। इसलिए व्रती अपनी तरफ से काफी सावधानियां बरतते हैं। इसी सावधानी के तहत यह ध्यान रखना जरूरी है कि पूजन में किन समानों का प्रयोग ज्यादा फलप्रद है। सूप व डाला सबसे जरूरी सामान है। अर्ध्य में नए बांस से बने सूप व डाला का प्रयोग करना चाहिए। सूप से वंश में वृद्धि होती है और वंश की रक्षा भी। ईख आरोग्य का प्रतीक है, जबकि ठेकुआ समृद्धि का द्योतक है इसलिए छठ पूजन में इनका होना बेहद जरूरी है। मौसमी फल अच्छी फल प्राप्ति के द्योतक हैं, इसलिए अधिक से अधिक मौसमी फल भी पूजन में लगाना चाहिए। इन बातों का ध्यान रख कर छठ माता की कृपा पाने की राह में कोई बाधा नहीं रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें