पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कलेर:राजस्व गांव होने के बाद भी कोयल भूपत गांव में सुविधाओं का है अभाव

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी रास्ते पर कुछ लोगों का है कब्जा, जनप्रतिनिधि भी कर रहे अनदेखी

प्रखंड स्थित कोयल भूपत गांव राजस्व की दृष्टिकोण से परिपूर्ण है। किंतु यहां सरकारी संसाधन के नाम पर प्राथमिक विद्यालय एवं पोस्ट ऑफिस के अलावे विशेष कुछ नहीं है। यहां तक कि गांव में प्रवेश करने वाली सड़क का हद यहीं समाप्त हो जाता है। ऐसी अवस्था में गांव के पश्चिम छोर की तरफ जाने वाली रास्ता जो सरकारी है। वह अतिक्रमण का शिकार हो गया है। लोगों ने बताया कि 12 फीट चौड़ाई वाले कच्ची सड़क जो कभी राज खरसा गांव को जोड़ती थी। आज लोग उसे काटकर अपने खेतों में मिला लिए हैं। जिससे लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। कभी इस पगडंडी नुमा सरकारी भूमि के सहारे सोन तटीय इलाके में आने जाने के लिए दर्जनों गांव के लोग उपयोग करते थे। परंतु गांव वाले के हठधर्मिता के चलते यह रास्ता बंद हो गया है। इस गांव से चंदा हॉस्पिटल की दूरी मात्र 3 किलोमीटर पड़ती है।

लेकिन रास्ता नहीं होने के कारण 12 किलोमीटर दूरी तय कर लोग यहां पहुंचते हैं। मौके पर गांव के धर्मेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि इस रास्ते से कालांतर में बैलगाड़ी ट्रैक्टर के अलावे अन्य छोटी गाड़ियों का आवागमन होता था। परंतु वर्तमान स्थिति में इस रास्ते से दो पहिया वाहन भी नहीं गुजर सकता है।

पहले गांव के छात्र हाई स्कूल की शिक्षा को लेकर चंदा एवं सोहसा उच्च विद्यालय में शिक्षा ग्रहण करते थे। अब रास्ता नहीं होने के कारण जमुहारी एवं निरंजनपुर जाने को मजबूर है। ऐसी स्थिति को लेकर ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि सरकारी भूमि को सीमांकन करने के लिए संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को आवेदन भी दिया गया था। लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें