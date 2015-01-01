पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़ र:कोरोनावायरस के बावजूद दीपावली की तैयारी में बड़े उत्साह से जुटे लोग

करपी11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूजा सामग्री और पटाखे खरीदने के लिए बाजारों में उमड़ रहे हैं लोग

हिंदुओं का महत्वपूर्ण त्योहार दीपावली की तैयारी पूरी हो चुकी है। पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ रही है। लोग पूजा की तैयारी को लेकर सामग्री की खरीदारी में जुटे हैं। इसके आलवे मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा पूरी तरह से सजधज कर तैयार है। गांव की पूजा समितियां अपने गांव में मूर्ति ले जाकर पूजा करेंगी। वही कलाकार प्रतिमा का निर्माण कर कर ग्राहक के इंतजार में बैठे हैं। विदित हो कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में प्रत्येक गांव में मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा स्थापित की जाती है और बहुत ही धूमधाम से उनकी पूजा की जाती है।

प्रखंड मुख्यालय के मखमीलपुर रोड में मूर्तिकार सुरेश पंडित के द्वारा बड़ी संख्या में मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा का निर्माण किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि कई मूर्तियां एडवांस में बिक चुकी है और कुछ शेष है। कोरोना महामारी का असर उनके व्यवसाय पर भी पड़ा है। पहले जितना मूर्ति की मांग होती थी।अभी नहीं है। फिर भी कई गांव से लोग मूर्ति के लिए एडवांस बुकिंग किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि महंगाई के कारण भी मूर्ति निर्माण पर असर पड़ा है।

एक मूर्ति का कीमत दो हजार से लेकर दस हजार तक की होती है। लोग अपने बजट के अनुसार मूर्ति के खरीदारी करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि मेरा सीजनल व्यवसाय है। जिसमें अच्छी खासी आमदनी हो जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि मूर्ति निर्माण में पुआल एवं मिट्टी का प्रयोग किया जाता है, जो इको फ्रेंडली है। इन मूर्तियों से पर्यावरण का नुकसान नहीं होता है। मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा का निर्माण के साथ-साथ गणेश भगवान की प्रतिमा का भी निर्माण किया गया है। साथ ही कई स्वरूपों में मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा है।

प्रतिमा को उल्लू पर भी बैठाया गया है। उल्लू मां लक्ष्मी की सवारी है। दीपावली पर्व के दौरान मां लक्ष्मी और गणेश की पूजा होती है। इस पर्व में प्रतिमाओं की विशेष मांग होती है। पूर्व में कई गांव में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का भी आयोजन किया जाता रहा है।लेकिन इस बार कोरोनावायरस को लेकर लोग सरकार के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार पूजा पाठ करने को प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें