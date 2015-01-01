पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:धनतेरस आज, खरीदारी को ले बाजार में बढ़ी चहल-पहल

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • गुरुवार से सिर्फ एक दिन छोड़ अक्षय नवमी तक मनाए जाएंगे कई पर्व, जमकर हो रही खरीदारी

धर्मशास्त्र में साल के सभी 12 महीनों में कार्तिक मास को महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। दरअसल इस महीने त्योहारों की अधिकता इसे विशिष्ट बनाता है। इस बाबत काल मंदिर के प्रमुख पुजारी जनमेजय मिश्र बताते हैं कि कार्तिक मास में भगवान शिव के पुत्र स्कंद कार्तिकेय जी ने तारकासुर नामक असुर का वध किया था तब से इस माह का नाम कार्तिक मास पड़ गया। जिसे विजय का प्रतीक माना जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि पवित्रता से परिपूर्ण इस माह में अनेक बड़े त्योहार मनाए जाएंगे। मनीषियों के मुताबिक इस मास में पड़ने वाले पर्व-त्योहारों को करने से व्यक्ति के जीवन में मान-सम्मान, यश-कीर्ति, धन-वैभव, व्यापार-कारोबार आदि में उन्नति के साथ-साथ पुण्यफल की प्राप्ति होती है। आज गुरुवार से लेकर अगले 12 दिनों में केवल 17 तारीख को छोड़कर अक्षय नवमी तक त्योहार ही त्योहार हैं। जिससे कोरोना से त्रस्त बाजार को भी इससे काफी कुछ उम्मीद है।

धनतेरस, दीपावली व छठ पर्व की विशेषता
भारतीय संस्कृति में स्वास्थ्य का स्थान धन से ऊपर माना गया है। इसके लिए कहावत प्रचलित है- पहला सुख निरोगी काया, दूजा माया। धर्म शास्त्रों के अनुसार चिकित्सा विज्ञान के विस्तार और प्रसार के लिए ही भगवान विष्णु ने धन्वंतरी का अवतार कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी को लिया था। जिसके उपलक्ष्य में 12 तारीख को धनतेरस का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। वहीं, दीपावली का त्योहार अंधकार पर प्रकाश की विजय का प्रतीक है। जो सामाजिक और धार्मिक दोनों ²ष्टि से महत्व रखता है। जबकि, महापर्व छठ में प्रकृति की उपासना की जाती है। जो मूल रूप से शरीर, मन और आत्मा की शुद्धि का पर्व है।

धनतेरस की पूजा आज और कल दो दिन
इस वर्ष धनतेरस का पर्व प्रदोष व्यापिनी त्रयोदशी तिथि दिन गुरुवार को शाम 6:32 पर भोग कर रही है जो दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को 4:12 तक है। अत: धनतेरस की पूजा आज और कल दो दिन होगी। आचार्य ने बताया कि गुरुवार को सर्वोत्तम स्थिर वृष लग्न शाम 5:16 से 7:13 तक है। वहीं, महानिशा में स्थिर लग्न रात्रि 11:44 से 1:58 तक है। जबकि, शुक्रवार को दिन में स्थित कुंभ लग्न में त्रयोदशी की पूजा का कार्य दोपहर 12:36 से 2:00 बजे तक के मध्य किया जाएगा।

