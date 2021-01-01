पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिदायत:दरधा पुल की मरम्मत कार्य को शीघ्र पूरा करने की दी हिदायत

जहानाबाद5 घंटे पहले
इंटरमीडियट की परीक्षा को लेकर शहर में अचानक बढ़े वाहनो के दबाव से जाम की उत्पन्न समस्या के निदान काे लेकर डीएम नवीन कुमार ने मंगलवार को शहर की सड़कों पर जाम वाले स्थानों का मुआयना किया। उन्होंने अस्पताल मोड़ के पास दरधा पुल के निर्माण कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। साथ हीं पूर्व से निर्मित पुल के चल रहे मरम्मति के कार्य का भी निरीक्षण कर उसे शीघ्र मरम्मति करने की हिदायत दी। डीएम ने बताया कि एनएच. 83 के मुख्य मार्ग को जोड़ने वाले पुल का एक पाया नदी में दब गया है, जिसके कारण शहर में यातायात की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है।

दरधा पुल के बगल में बनने वाले नये पूल के कार्य का भी निरीक्षण करते हुए डीएम ने पुल का निर्माण कार्य भी शीघ्र पूरा करने के लिए अधिकारियों को समय सीमा का ख्याल रखने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि पुल के निर्माण के बाद शहर में जाम की समस्या से निजात मिल सकेगा। डीएम ने कार्यपालक अभियंता, एनएच. 83 को पुल का निर्माण कार्य अपनी तरह से सुनिश्चित कराने को कहा।

