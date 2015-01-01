पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:दिवाली को लेकर बाजारों में बढ़ी चहलपहल, ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग का भी बढ़ा क्रेज

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • बाजार में लग रही खरीदारों की भीड़, धनतेरस को ले खास सामान का जमा किया जा रहा स्टॉक

दिपावली की तिथि नजदीक आते ही जिला मुख्यालय के बाजारों की रौनक बढ़ गई है। लोगों ने ज्वेलरी, वाहन व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान समेत अन्य गृह उपयोगी वस्तुओं की खरीदारी करना शुरू कर दी है। बहुत से ऐसे लोग हैं,जो खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, उनके लिए सोमवार से ही मुहूर्त शुरू हो गए हैं। धनतेरस को ले कई दुकानों में दुकानदार सामान का अतिरिक्त स्टॉक जमा कर रहे हैं। बाजारों में दिवाली को लेकर विभिन्न सामान की खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है। ऑन लाइन बाजार का भी ग्राहकों पर खासा असर देखा जा रहा है। खासकर कोरोना की वजह से ग्राहकों का एक वर्ग ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग को तरजीह दे रहा है। दरअसल घर बैठे ही ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन शाॅपिंग से हर तरह के सामान पहुंच जा रहे हैं। हालांकि ग्राहकों का ऐसा वर्ग ज्यादातर शहरी ही हैं। बाजारों में कंपनियां फेस्टिव छूट देकर ग्राहकों काे लुभाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। वहीं बाजार में लोगांें की चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। बाजार में दीपावली को लेकर दुकानों को भी आकर्षक तरीके से सजाया गया है।

कई दिन ऐसे हैं, जिनमें एक दिवस में एक साथ दो या इससे अधिक बन रहे शुभ योग
काली मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी जनमेजय मिश्र का कहना है कि इन सात दिनों में कई दिन ऐसे हैं, जिनमें एक दिवस में एक साथ दो या इससे अधिक शुभ योग हैं। उनके अनुसार एक नवंबर से लेकर छह नवंबर तक भी शुभ मुहूर्त रहा। जिसमें लोगों ने खरीदारी की। उसके आगे भी मुहूर्त शुभ है। लोगों ने पिछले एक नवंबर से ही खरीदारी शुरु कर दी है। बाजारों में धीरे-धीरे भीड़ जुट रहा है। काेरोना काल में बाजार बंद रहने से व्यापारियों की हालात में गिरावट आई है। वहीं अब मार्केट का ऊपर उठने की उम्मीद दिख रही है। शहर के मेन रोड स्थित मुख्य बाजार के अलावा ज्वेलरी मार्केट में भीड़ जुट रही है।
7 नवंबर : इस दिन रवि योग सुबह 6.47 बजे से 8.12 बजे तक रहेगा। वाहन, भवन-भूखंड खरीदना शुभ रहता है। 8 नवंबर : कुमार योग, अश्लेषा नक्षत्र व अहोई अष्टमी। खाद्यान्न व औषधि आदि की खरीदारी व मांगलिक कार्य करना श्रेष्ठ फलदायी रहेगा। 12 नवंबर : धनतेरस-अबूझ मुहूर्त दिवस, प्रदोष व हस्त नक्षत्र योग रहेगा। इस दिन वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा। इस दिन आयुर्वेद शास्त्र के प्रवर्तक धनवंतरी भगवान व औषधियों का पूजन होगा।

